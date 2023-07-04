Johnny Drille Reveals Surprise Marriage to Rima Tahini

Renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille has recently made a delightful revelation about his marital status, disclosing that he has been happily married for about a year.

The announcement came via his mentor and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, who took to Instagram to share the joyous news with their loyal fans and followers.

Don Jazzy, expressing his excitement, said, “With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written in his life, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune 🤍🐘”

The revelation added an intriguing layer to the story as Johnny Drille had secretly tied the knot with Rima Tahini, the director of Artists and Repertoire (A&R) at Mavin Records.

Rima herself commemorated their wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post on January 5th, reminiscing about their special day. It seems the couple has successfully kept their marriage under wraps for the past year, surprising fans with the news.

In April, a video featuring Johnny Drille and actress Tomi Ojo went viral, leading to speculations and rumors of a possible romantic connection between the two. The duo was seen performing Johnny Drille’s soulful track, ‘Believe Me,’ and their on-screen chemistry sparked a frenzy among social media users.

However, it’s now evident that their connection was purely professional, dispelling any romantic notions surrounding their collaboration.

Johnny Drille himself has proudly acknowledged his marriage to Rima. In a recent release titled “Best Part,” it becomes apparent that the song was a personal ode dedicated to his beloved wife.

The artist further expressed his love and gratitude towards Rima by sharing a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring a collage of their cherished moments together. He stated, “I’m grateful for you all who share in my world, this part of me I’ve never shared before until now, THE VERY BEST PART. You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me ♥️ ‘The Best Part’ Official Music Video, up on YouTube 🫶🏾.”

Johnny Drille’s surprise revelation of his one-year wedding anniversary has undoubtedly delighted his fans, who have been eagerly following his musical journey. The heartfelt dedication to his wife, Rima Tahini, has warmed the hearts of many, reaffirming the power of love.