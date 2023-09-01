The Media Blog: Ice Prince Calls Nigeria-South Africa Social Media Rivalry ‘Family Banter’

Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, has offered a refreshing perspective on the perceived rivalry between Nigerians and South Africans on social media. In an insightful conversation on the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo, Ice Prince described this dynamic as nothing more than a “family feud.”

Ice Prince, hailing from Jos, articulately portrayed the unity among African nations, emphasizing the unique bond shared between Nigerians and South Africans. He asserted that both nations harbor a mutual desire for each other’s success, echoing sentiments of brotherly love.

In his own words, Ice Prince stated, “We are literally brothers. We’re from the same father and mother; Nigerians, South Africans, Ghanaians, Kenyans. As long as you are black, you are African. We’re one and the same.” This profound statement encapsulated his belief in the interconnectedness of the African diaspora.

The artist went on to elucidate that the “rivalry” witnessed on social media is akin to the friendly banter between siblings within a family. It’s a spirited exchange of ideas and aspirations rather than a hostile confrontation. According to Ice Prince, Nigerians and South Africans genuinely wish to witness each other’s prosperity.

Ice Prince’s perspective serves as a reminder of the shared history, culture, and aspirations that unite African nations. He believes that the rivalry, while spirited, should not escalate into negative or harmful exchanges.

In his concluding remarks, Ice Prince expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing his hope that any tensions between Nigerians and South Africans will never escalate into something more significant. He envisions a future where the spirit of unity prevails, bringing African nations even closer together.

Ice Prince’s words resonate as a call for solidarity, understanding, and cooperation among African brothers and sisters. In a world often marred by division, his outlook serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that we are, indeed, one African family.

Watch the full interview below.