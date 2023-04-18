‘Watching Oprah and Brene Brown inspired me to create #WithChude,’ Chude Jideonwo shares

Chude Jideonwo, the founder of Joy Incredible Limited and host of the viral TV show, #WithChude, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, to share what led to the creation of the talk show. He said this while sharing what he learnt from his conversation with Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre. 

In 2017, after suffering backlash and trending on Twitter for days because of his political choice, Chude stumbled upon Oprah and Brene’s conversation on courage. 

On the situation that led to that point, he shared, “I woke up one of those mornings and picked up my phone to find out ‘what are they saying this morning?’ It was horrendous. So I called a team member. I said, ‘Why do they hate me so much?’ He encouraged me, but he wasn’t really speaking to me. So I went to YouTube, and I searched for ‘what to do when people hate you’. The conversation that came up was a conversation between Oprah and Brene Brown on Super Soul Sunday. I listened to the conversation between Oprah and Brene, talking about courage, what to do when you’re in the arena, and people are attacking you. And I tell you, it healed me, it spoke to me, it just covered me. And I said to myself, ‘Wow!’ I said, ‘Wow, I want to have this same kind of conversation. I want somebody to wake up one day and watch my show and feel seen, heard, and covered.’ 

“And that’s where this show came from. It literally came from a place of deep, deep, deep alienation and pain. When I think of the many important things that have happened in my life, many of the most important things in my life have come out of pain,” he added.  

The talk show has been running for over 3 years and is currently ranked as one of the leading talk shows in the region. 

Watch the excerpt here:  

#WithChude is a network of media products across TV, Film, and podcasts telling stories that enable and strengthen the mind, the heart, and the spirit. The weekly interviews are widely syndicated across terrestrial television and social media platforms reaching an average of 8 million people weekly – positioning it as the most watched and most syndicated weekly talk show (digital + traditional) in the region. It has become a safe space for guests to talk about things publicly for the first time. Actor Joke Silva revealed that her husband Olu Jacobs was dealing with dementia with Lewy body for the first time on the show, and producer Kemi Afolabi opened up about her experience dealing with Lupus on #WithChude. That month, Lupus and Kemi Afolabi were among the top Google Nigeria searches. The interviews have been featured everywhere, from the BBC to the New York Times. The documentary and travelogue series #ChudeExplains has tackled issues from criminal justice reform to Gen Z coming of age. The show launches the #WithChude Global series in 2023.  

All past and new episodes of #WithChude can be watched at watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the premiere of new episodes every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, and every Tuesday on Rave Tv at 5 pm.  

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium.  

Everyone can join the conversation.  

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 17, 2023

Movie in the Park Experience, Vintage Edition

The Movie in the Park Experience is back for its seventh edition, tagged ‘vintage edition’. The highly anticipated cinematic event ...

YNaija April 10, 2023

EXTRAORDINARY BROTHERS EMONEY AND KCEE TO VISIT TECNO FLAGSHIP STORE IN STYLE

Ladies and gentlemen hold onto your seats because the tech world is about to witness something truly mind-blowing! The extraordinary ...

YNaija April 10, 2023

ARM’S DAAYTA 2023 VIRTUAL FINALISTS PITCH EVENT SET TO HOLD ON APRIL 14TH 2023.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) program is gearing up for its fifth edition with the finalists’ pitch ...

YNaija April 7, 2023

The Official Trailer For Hotel Lambaba Is Finally Here! 

The first trailer for Biodun Stephen’s comedy-drama thriller, ‘Hotel Lambaba’, is here. And one word to describe it is… mysterious! ...

YNaija April 7, 2023

Confam Collabo: Seven-Up Bottling Company Partners with Eat’n’Go, Promising Customers 100% Refreshment

With the objective of providing customers with 100% refreshing experience,  Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), the leading beverage manufacturer in Nigeria, ...

YNaija April 1, 2023

Chioma Fakorede, Ronke Giwa- Onafuwa (FLOW) Empowers Women at International Women’s Day Brunch

Ibadan, Nigeria – On March 23, 2023, FLOW -For the Love Of Women, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering women, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail