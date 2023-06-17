Have You Watched Battle on Buka Street? Nigerians Can’t Stop Praising This Record-Breaking Film!

Nigeria’s highest-grossing film, “Battle on Buka Street,” has recently made its way onto Prime Video after concluding its successful theatrical run in April.
This comedy film, which premiered on December 16, 2022, revolves around the story of two half-sisters who, after a lifetime of rivalry, find themselves running food businesses on the same street.
The movie expertly weaves together elements of polygamy, emotion, resilience, and comedy, taking the audience on a captivating and emotional rollercoaster ride.
Directed by Akindele and Tobi Makinde, “Battle on Buka Street” stands out not only for its engaging storytelling but also for its exceptional casting choices. The film boasts a talented ensemble of both seasoned and up-and-coming actors from the vibrant Nollywood industry. With a runtime of 140 minutes, the collaboration between Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment has created a record-breaking cinematic experience.
Among the notable cast members are Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs, and Kevin Ikeduba, to name a few. Their performances contribute to the film’s success, further elevating the overall viewing experience for audiences.
Nigerians, always quick to express their opinions on social media, have flooded the platforms with praise for “Battle on Buka Street.” The film has struck a chord with viewers, garnering positive reactions and enthusiastic acclaim from the public. Fans have lauded the exceptional storytelling, stellar performances, and the film’s ability to evoke a range of emotions.
Here are some reactions below.
Leave a reply