Have You Watched Battle on Buka Street? Nigerians Can’t Stop Praising This Record-Breaking Film!

Nigeria’s highest-grossing film, “Battle on Buka Street,” has recently made its way onto Prime Video after concluding its successful theatrical run in April.

This comedy film, which premiered on December 16, 2022, revolves around the story of two half-sisters who, after a lifetime of rivalry, find themselves running food businesses on the same street.

The movie expertly weaves together elements of polygamy, emotion, resilience, and comedy, taking the audience on a captivating and emotional rollercoaster ride.

Directed by Akindele and Tobi Makinde, “Battle on Buka Street” stands out not only for its engaging storytelling but also for its exceptional casting choices. The film boasts a talented ensemble of both seasoned and up-and-coming actors from the vibrant Nollywood industry. With a runtime of 140 minutes, the collaboration between Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment has created a record-breaking cinematic experience.

Among the notable cast members are Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs, and Kevin Ikeduba, to name a few. Their performances contribute to the film’s success, further elevating the overall viewing experience for audiences.

Nigerians, always quick to express their opinions on social media, have flooded the platforms with praise for “Battle on Buka Street.” The film has struck a chord with viewers, garnering positive reactions and enthusiastic acclaim from the public. Fans have lauded the exceptional storytelling, stellar performances, and the film’s ability to evoke a range of emotions.

Here are some reactions below.

Good lord, Battle on Buka Street is worth every second. Super entertaining! Everyone cooked but you see Mercy Idan Johnson? Daz my 🐐♥️ — ÀGBÀ (@Oli_Ekun) June 16, 2023

Battle on the Buka street is another 10/10 movie.



Funke akindele mercy Johnson and Sola sobowale dem be proper werey 😂😂😂

Old cats teaching new cats how to do it. — desmond (@desmondAlake) June 17, 2023

The chemistry between Funke Akindele and Sola Sobowale in Battle on Buka Street is A1. — Vanessa || Nomthandazo 🦋 (@vanniebee_) June 17, 2023

Omo battle on buka street was so good. I cried at the end pic.twitter.com/Sc7ajH68QQ — tosin | The Influencer godmother 🪄 (@TheTosinOlaniyi) June 17, 2023

No “Battle on Buka Street” Slander will be taken🧐 Good reviews or Nothing.

Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson and Sola Sobowale are too good!!❤️❤️ — Chinaza Awadike (@ChinazaAwadike) June 17, 2023

The way I love this film, watched it over night and i was just laughing out loud 🤣🤣🤣



I love Ademide, Ifunanya and those lollipop twins. I love u Funke Akindele weldone mami#BattleOnBukaStreet pic.twitter.com/oQ8l4gEGJy — Deejay ˢᵀ (@Destiny08435076) June 17, 2023

Battle on Buka Street really lived up to the Hype!

Product placement of Onga and Power Oil was done neatly and the fight scenes b/w mercy and Funke were executed brilliantly.

Mercy Johnson speaking Igbo was a big plus. Loved the northern representation of Sani and how it tied… — Motion Exparte (@nimiedimeh) June 17, 2023

Currently watching Battle on Buka Street and I see why it’s the highest grossing Nollywood movie.



The acting is insane 🔥. Mercy Johnson, Tina Mbah, Sholo Sobowale & Funke Akindele. Those woman can act Abeg.



Mercy Johnson is my standout actress in this movie. She’s the GOAT — Abel (@Abelpter) June 16, 2023