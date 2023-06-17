Obasanjo Reveals Startling Truth Behind Boko Haram’s Origins in Nigeria

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed some crucial insights into the early stages of the Boko Haram insurgency in the country’s northeastern region.

Speaking at the launch of his daughter’s book titled “Pillars of Statecraft: Nation-building in a Changing World” in Lagos, Obasanjo disclosed that the founders of the terrorist group attributed their actions to poverty and unemployment.

During the initial days of Boko Haram, Obasanjo expressed his desire to meet with the group’s members to understand their motives and aspirations. In his meeting with their representatives, he discovered that their primary concern was simply a desire for a better life.

He posed the question of whether it was fair to blame them for seeking improved living conditions.

The former president acknowledged their support for Sharia law but emphasized that Sharia was not inherently problematic in Nigeria as it was already incorporated into the country’s constitution.

Obasanjo issued a warning about the grave consequences of neglecting the education of over 20 million out-of-school children, emphasizing that it could serve as a breeding ground for future Boko Haram recruits.

He also highlighted that some Boko Haram members had informed him that they had attended school but were unable to secure employment. Obasanjo argued that after four years of education, they should not be condemned for their inability to find jobs and that they were entitled to a means of livelihood.

When questioned about the prevalence of politically motivated government policies instead of people-centered approaches, Obasanjo attributed part of the country’s major problems to a tendency to seek scapegoats rather than confronting and addressing issues directly.

He stressed the importance of effective governance and leadership while emphasizing the need for the country to confront its problems instead of engaging in blame-shifting.

Obasanjo’s revelations shed light on the underlying factors that contributed to the rise of Boko Haram and highlight the urgent need to address issues such as poverty, unemployment, and the education gap to prevent future radicalization and instability.

