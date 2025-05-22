Top 5 Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood Movies

Despite the technical limitations of the old Nollywood movies, they never failed to deliver. They served us premium entertainment with films that revolved around traditional beliefs, melodrama, moral lessons, and witchcraft. They were also insanely long, some of them took 4 hours or even more, but they succeeded in keeping us glued to our screens if NEPA permitted us.

Over time, the technical quality of Nollywood movies has significantly improved, along with a subtle shift in the themes portrayed in these films. More often than not, the thematic representation of movies today is usually comedy, vibes, and awareness.

Let’s explore some old Nollywood movies that provoke nostalgia and some of the new Nollywood films that you are probably already familiar with.

Girls Cot (2006)

Directed by Afam Olereke and produced by Sylvester Obadigie, this movie portrays the life of a group of girls willing to do anything to upgrade their social status by faking it until they make it. It embodies the 2000s fashion, as the fashion statements were on point. Renowned actresses Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, and Ini Edo starred in this movie.

Knocking on Heaven’s Door (2014)

This movie follows the life of a singer who was severely abused – physically, emotionally, and verbally- by her husband. She suffered tremendously until she decided to take a drastic step to change the narrative. This movie was directed by Desmond Elliot and produced by Ini Edo and Emem Isong. Amazing actors such as Adesua Etomi and Blossom Chukwujeku brought the drama to life.

Iyore (2014)

The Benin Kingdom’s spiritual beliefs and superstitions were displayed effortlessly, with Rita Dominic starring as the lead actress. This movie follows the lives of two people who fall in love under a forbidden circumstance. It was directed by Frank Rajah and produced by Kwame Badaou, respectively.

Mirror of Life (2011)

Featuring star actors such as Mercy Johnson, Queen Nwokoye, John Dumelo, and Angela Okorie, this movie explores the lengths a lady is willing to go to ensure her family survives as she dabbles in prostitution. Directed and produced by Jude Obu and Tope Oshin, respectively, this movie was one our parents would use to give moral lessons and sermons after watching.

Eagle’s Bride (2005)

Veteran actor Olu Jacobs starred in this movie, alongside other amazing actors such as Chioma Chukwuka, Oge Okoye, Justus Esiri, and Muna Obiekwe of blessed memory. Ikechukwu Onyeka directed it and tells the story of two lovers who had to fight against all odds to become one. This movie portrayed the Igbo community, their cultural values, and traditions.

New Nollywood Performances

Sista (2022)

Sista tells the story of a woman who struggles to care for her kids in the absence of their father, who refuses to play his role in their lives. He later comes around, and she struggles to give him a chance for restitution. This movie was directed and produced by Biodun Stephens and stars phenomenal actors such as Kehinde Bankole and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Merry men (2018, 2019 & 2024)

This comedy-drama featured exceptional actors like Ramsey Nouah, Ayo Makun, Jim Iyke, Richard Mofe Damijo, and many more. It has three sequels, each with the merry men up to one thing or another. It was directed by Toca McBaror and Darlington Abuda.

Seven doors (2024)

This movie showcases rulership in the traditional setting, specifically the Oyo Empire. It puts the happy home of a man who is to become king to the test. Femi Adebayo, who also stars as the lead actor, directs the movie.

Shanty Town (2023)

In Shanty Town, nobody leaves. This movie follows the lives of people living in the hood and engaging in vices such as drugs and prostitution. However, one person is not who she says she is, as she is on a mission to uncover secrets and rat out the drug lords and perpetrators of evil. Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, and BBNaija star Mercy Eke played roles in this movie.

Everybody Loves Jenifa (2024)

If you have seen Jenifa, The Return of Jenifa, or even Jenifa’s Diaries, then you’d know that this movie is a hit. Directed and produced by Funke Akindele, this movie takes a contemporary turn compared to those above. It starred actors such as Patience Ozokwor, Jide Kosoko, Falz, Nancy Isime, etc.