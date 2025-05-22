ABUJA SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT: JAMESON CITY TAKEOVER MAKES A BIG IMPACT IN THE CAPITAL

On Saturday, April 26, Jameson City Takeover returned to Nigeria’s capital with an unforgettable celebration of good vibes, great music, and genuine connection. Abuja showed up in full force, bringing unmatched energy and spirit that set the tone for an incredible night.

Held at the Exhibition Pavilion on Tafawa Balewa Way, the event delivered a fully immersive Jameson experience through music, fashion, gourmet bites, games, cocktails, and a vibrant community atmosphere. From start to finish, the ambiance was convivial, electric, and unmistakably Abuja.

Fireboy DML headlined with a dynamic and emotionally charged performance, while DJs Hanni x Wandi, DJ Burna, DJ Davidson, Licensed DJ, and DJ McQueen kept the crowd moving deep into the night. Indigenous acts Beejay and Starmix Chizzy brought hometown pride to the stage, Jojo Live Band added a rich, live sound, and hype men Sound It and KBumper kept the energy alive throughout the evening.

“From the moment we arrived, Abuja greeted us with open arms, and the energy was absolutely electric,” said Ikechuckwu Agu, Commercial Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

“Seeing people come together, share stories, and create unforgettable memories is what Jameson is all about. We are dedicated to creating spaces where people can gather, connect, and truly enjoy the present moment,” added Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Although Jameson has connected with Abuja in the past through Jameson Connects and Jameson Distillery on Tour, this marked the first-ever City Takeover in the capital, and once again, the energy was lit. One thing is clear: Jameson will definitely be back soon. Stay tuned!

