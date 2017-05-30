[The Legislative Blog]: This bribery allegation is fun and games for Dino Melaye until jail calls

Earlier today, online investigative news medium, Sahara Reporters published a leaked audio tape where Senator Dino Melaye was allegedly in a conversation with the tribunal judge, Justice Akoh Ikpeme who presided over his election case in 2015.

What did we learn from the convo? Senator Melaye bribed the judge and she requested her payment be made in dollars.

[Listen here: Senator Dino Melaye allegedly bribed election tribunal judge, Akoh Ikpeme in US Dollars](

But Melaye’s reaction to the allegation is what we’re here for. For him, it’s awada keri keri – think of it as Comedy Central – and we’re just in smh mode.

Sahara reporters and awada kerikeri. Using voice over to malign me because my case with them comes up in few days time. (5th June 2017) — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) May 30, 2017

We’ll all have fun and laugh about this until there’s a trial, a few nights in jail and you know the rest…

But then again, all that is going on in our heads may never come to life because: welcome to Nigeria.