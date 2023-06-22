Outrage Over 114% Salary Increment for President Tinubu, VP Shettima, and Political Office Holders; UK Govt Reveals Reasons Behind Ban on Family Members of International Students from Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Outrage Over 114% Salary Increment for President Tinubu, VP Shettima, and Political Office Holders

UK Govt Reveals Reasons Behind Ban on Family Members of International Students from Nigeria

Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun Assumes Office, Vows to Strengthen Police Operations

EFCC Warns Content Creators and Producers Against Unauthorized Use of Brand

Uber and Bolt Drivers Suspend Indefinite Strike for Government Discussions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Outrage Over 114% Salary Increment for President Tinubu, VP Shettima, and Political Office Holders

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has announced its intention to conduct an upward review of salaries for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, judiciary officers, and other political office holders.

This revelation was made by Alhaji Muhammadu Shehu, the Chairman of RMAFC, during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package to Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris.

Although the exact percentage of the salary increment was not disclosed by Shehu, he urged the 36 State Houses of Assembly to expedite the process of amending relevant laws to facilitate the upward review of remuneration packages for political, judicial, and public officers.

This announcement follows recent speculation that salaries for Tinubu, Shettima, governors, judges, and other political figures have been increased by 114 percent.

Shehu, represented by Federal Commissioner Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, stated that the proposed salary review aligns with the provisions of Paragraph 32(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government (as amended). This provision grants the RMAFC the authority to determine appropriate remuneration for political office holders.

Shehu further emphasized the necessity for a review, citing that the last remuneration review took place in 2007, resulting in the “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008.” With sixteen years having passed since the last review, Shehu asserted that it is imperative to update the remuneration packages for the mentioned categories of office holders as outlined in the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a threat to take legal action against President Bola Tinubu regarding the alleged illegal 114 percent salary increment, along with that of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

SERAP has described the salary hikes for state governors and lawmakers as outrageous.

In a tweet, SERAP stated their intention to sue the Tinubu administration over the “outrageous and illegal 114 percent increase in the salaries of the President, vice president, state governors, and lawmakers, while over 133 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty.”

The RMAFC, the body responsible for determining appropriate remuneration for political officeholders, has encouraged the 36 state Houses of Assembly to expedite amendments to relevant laws that would allow for the upward review of remuneration packages for political, judicial, and public officers.

Chairman Muhammadu Shehu, represented by Federal Commissioner Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, made this call during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package reports to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

UK Govt Reveals Reasons Behind Ban on Family Members of International Students from Nigeria

In a recent development, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has shed light on the UK government’s decision to ban international students, including Nigerians, from bringing their family members with them starting in 2024. The policy has been implemented to address concerns related to housing infrastructure and the management of migration.

Montgomery revealed the rationale behind this decision after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He explained that the growing number of students attempting to bring their dependents to the UK has put a strain on the availability of suitable housing and services for the existing student population. In order to manage migration and maintain a balance, the UK government believes it is necessary to regulate the influx of migrants.

The British High Commissioner emphasized that the number of Nigerian students in the UK has increased significantly in recent years, with Nigerian students accounting for 10% of all UK visas granted annually. He applauded the success of Nigerian students studying in the UK and expressed satisfaction with the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

While the decision has been met with mixed reactions from international students, educational institutions, and some British lawmakers, who argue that it may exacerbate labor shortages in critical sectors like healthcare and diminish the UK’s status as a top destination for international talent, Montgomery affirmed the need to manage visitor numbers and migration, drawing a parallel with the actions the Nigerian government would take in a similar situation.

During the meeting, discussions also focused on the policy direction of the Bola Tinubu administration in Nigeria, which has received positive feedback from UK investors. Montgomery highlighted the significant economic decisions being made by the Nigerian government, such as subsidy removal and exchange rate reform, which are creating a more favorable investment environment.

He assured the British government’s willingness to support Nigeria in mitigating the effects of the discontinuation of petroleum subsidy and exploring measures to alleviate economic pressures faced by Nigerians.

The British High Commissioner emphasized the United Kingdom’s view of Nigeria as a significant opportunity for trade and investment. He pledged to contribute to enhancing bilateral trade relations and boosting investments between the two nations.

Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun Assumes Office, Vows to Strengthen Police Operations

Kayode Egbetokun has officially taken office as the Acting Inspector General of Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

His appointment as the 22nd IGP was marked by a decoration ceremony conducted by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

Although acknowledging the challenges ahead, Egbetokun expressed his determination to bring about significant improvements within the Nigeria Police Force.

Recognizing the weight of his responsibility, the acting IGP called for cooperation and emphasized his commitment to transparency and integrity in his leadership.

One of the key areas he highlighted is the implementation of community policing, with plans to enhance intelligence-gathering capabilities. Additionally, Egbetokun intends to foster stronger collaboration with other agencies and utilize advanced technology to enhance internal security measures.

Appealing to the public, the acting IGP urged Nigerians to actively support the police in the ongoing fight against criminal activities.

Meanwhile, in his farewell speech, former IGP Usman Alkali Baba expressed his confidence in the progress made during his tenure, assuring that he leaves behind a stronger and more improved Nigeria Police Force.

EFCC Warns Content Creators and Producers Against Unauthorized Use of Brand

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to content creators, movie producers, and skit makers regarding the unauthorised use of its branded jackets, symbols, insignia, and other associated items.

The Commission emphasized that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without proper authorization is illegal and unacceptable.

In a statement released by Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, on Wednesday, it was highlighted that while the Commission appreciates the interest of producers in incorporating plots related to economic and financial crimes, it is crucial that they seek authorization from the EFCC. This includes having their scenes vetted to ensure accurate depiction of the Commission’s operations and to prevent the dissemination of false or misleading messages to the public.

The statement further revealed that the Public Affairs Department of the EFCC is well-equipped to collaborate with filmmakers who wish to partner with the Commission in using films and skits as educational tools. The goal is to raise awareness, especially among the youth, about the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

Furthermore, the EFCC issued a clear warning that anyone found disregarding this advisory will be treated as an impersonator and face appropriate consequences.

Uber and Bolt Drivers Suspend Indefinite Strike for Government Discussions

Uber and Bolt drivers, who are members of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON), have decided to suspend their previously planned indefinite strike. The suspension is intended to allow for discussions with the government regarding their demands.

In a statement released by Jossy Olawale, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of AUATWON, it was announced that a meeting has been scheduled with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Uber, Bolt, and the union on June 26, 2023.

The nationwide strike by ride-hailing drivers began on June 7, 2023, as they demanded a 200 percent increase in their fares from the ride-hailing companies. Additionally, the union is seeking a 50 percent reduction in commission fees, as Uber and Bolt currently collect a 20 percent commission on every ride. They are also calling for an end to the deactivation of drivers who refuse to work due to low fares and lack of profitability.

Olawale stated, “The union and some app companies had earlier scheduled a meeting with the ministry for June 20 but got a letter that the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, June 26. As a result of this, we wish to announce that the strike would not hold to allow the meeting to hold as stated.”

Addressing the increased petrol pump price, Olawale expressed concern about the challenges it poses to service delivery. The 300 percent hike in the price of petrol has had a significant impact on the drivers and their ability to provide efficient and affordable transportation services.