Tribunal: INEC Says Documents Requested by Peter Obi Are Non-Existent; I Feel Like a Tiger, Ready to Devour Criminals – IGP Egbetokun  5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tribunal: INEC Says Documents Requested by Peter Obi Are Non-Existent

I Feel Like a Tiger, Ready to Devour Criminals – IGP Egbetokun

FG Clarifies Exemption of NDLEA and NAFDAC Boards from Dissolution

Emefiele Challenges Detention, Court to Rule on July 13

Federal High Court to Rule on Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Access Request

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Tribunal: INEC Says Documents Requested by Peter Obi Are Non-Existent

In a surprising turn of events at the ongoing Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that some of the documents requested by Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 election, are non-existent.

Obi and the LP filed a petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election, with the case bearing the number CA/PEPC/03/2023. Respondents in the petition include INEC, President Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the court proceedings, Mr. Lawrence Bayode, the Deputy Director of ICT at INEC, provided evidence indicating that out of the five documents requested by Obi, two simply did not exist, and one was still a work in progress. This revelation raised questions about the validity and accuracy of the evidence presented by Obi in support of his case.

One of Obi’s witnesses, Ms. Loretta Ogah, an ICT cloud engineer and former candidate of the Labour Party in Cross River State, testified before the court. Ogah, who contested but lost the election for the House of Representatives, filed a lawsuit against INEC due to the omission of her name from the electoral portal.

According to her, network failure was the reason for this omission. However, under cross-examination by Mr. Wole Olanipakun (SAN), the counsel representing Tinubu and Shettima, Ogah stated that she did not experience any glitches on the INEC portal on February 25. This contradiction raised doubts about the accuracy of her claims.

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the counsel representing the APC, also cross-examined Ogah. In response to his questions, she admitted that she was not familiar with INEC’s password protocol as she was not an employee of the organization. This revelation further undermined the credibility of her testimony.

The presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned the proceedings to the following day for further hearings on the matter.

I Feel Like a Tiger, Ready to Devour Criminals – IGP Egbetokun

Kayode Egbetokun, the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has expressed his determination to combat Nigeria’s internal enemies. Egbetokun made this statement during a decoration ceremony held at the State House in Abuja, where he was officially adorned with his new rank by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Egbetokun shared his excitement about assuming office the following day and his eagerness to confront the criminal elements plaguing the country. He confidently stated, “I really can’t describe how I feel presently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other times, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

The former IGP, Usman Baba, who was present at the decoration ceremony, expressed his confidence in Egbetokun’s ability to lead the police force effectively. Baba acknowledged their shared history, as Egbetokun had served under his command on two occasions.

He stated, “We grew up in the job together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IGP. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the cause of the police from where I stopped.”

The appointment of Egbetokun comes after President Bola Tinubu approved the retirement of Baba and other security chiefs, as part of efforts to restructure the country’s security apparatus. Nuhu Ribadu has taken over as the National Security Adviser, Christopher Gwabin Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, Hassan Bala Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff, and EPA Undiandeye as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

FG Clarifies Exemption of NDLEA and NAFDAC Boards from Dissolution

The federal government has provided clarification regarding the dissolution of boards on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, stating that the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are not affected.

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), issued a statement on Tuesday to clarify the exemption. The statement emphasized that the directive on the dissolution of boards of federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies does not apply to the NDLEA and NAFDAC.

President Tinubu had approved the dissolution of governing boards across various federal government entities. The affected chief executive officers were instructed to redirect matters requiring the attention of their boards to the president through the permanent secretaries of their respective supervisory ministries and offices.

However, the statement clarified that the dissolution does not extend to boards, commissions, and councils listed in the third schedule, Part 1, section 153 (i) of the 1999 constitution. Notably, both the NDLEA and NAFDAC are not listed in the third schedule.

The boards, commissions, and councils specified in the third schedule include the Code of Conduct Bureau, Council of State, Federal Character Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Judicial Service Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission, National Defence Council, National Economic Council, National Judicial Council, National Population Commission, National Security Council, Nigeria Police Council, Police Service Commission, and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

With this clarification, it is affirmed that the boards of the NDLEA and NAFDAC remain intact and unaffected by the dissolution directive. Their operations and functions will continue without interruption.

Emefiele Challenges Detention, Court to Rule on July 13

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has taken legal action against his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and has approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja. In his motion on notice, Emefiele is seeking the court’s intervention to enforce his right to liberty and freedom of movement, asserting that there is no valid basis for his continued detention.

However, both the Attorney General of the Federation and the DSS have maintained that Emefiele’s detention is lawful. They argued in a preliminary objection to his fundamental rights enforcement suit that the detention was authorized by an order from a magistrates’ court and urged the court to dismiss the motion with cost. The Attorney General and the DSS emphasized that the arrest of the former CBN governor was an administrative decision within the purview of the DSS.

Additionally, the Attorney General is disputing the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit, asserting that Emefiele’s originating motion should have sought to set aside the order for his detention rather than seeking the enforcement of his rights. The DSS, on its part, is challenging Emefiele’s motion for bail.

The court has scheduled the ruling on these matters for July 13.

On June 10, President Bola Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele from his position as Governor of the Central Bank. Shortly after the suspension, the DSS confirmed that Emefiele was in its custody. The Federal Government cited the need for an ongoing investigation into his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector as the reasons for his suspension.

Federal High Court to Rule on Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Access Request

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set July 20 as the date for ruling on the application filed by Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel, seeking an order to compel the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) access to a medical doctor of his choice.

During the court hearing, Mike Ozekhome, the lawyer representing Nnamdi Kanu, informed the court that his client, currently in the custody of the DSS, urgently requires ear surgery. Ozekhome further stated that the DSS has repeatedly denied Kanu access to his personal doctor and has also refused to release the medical records of the pro-Biafra agitator.

In response, the counsel for the DSS argued that Kanu is receiving adequate nourishment and medical attention while in their custody.

The court will now determine whether Nnamdi Kanu should be allowed access to a medical doctor of his choice, considering the urgent need for ear surgery and the alleged refusal of the DSS to grant such access.