BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye allegedly bribed election tribunal judge Akon Ikpeme in US dollars (LISTEN)

An audio tape obtained by online newspaper, Saharareporters has revealed how Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) reportedly interfered with his election case in 2015.

Melaye allegedly compromised Justice Akoh Ikpeme, the tribunal judge who handled his election case in 2015.

In the tape, which captures a telephone conversation between Justice (Mrs) Akoh and Melaye, the judge is overheard asking the senator to give her a bribe in US dollars.

In 2016, Justice Ikpeme dismissed a petition by Smart Adeyemi, Melaye’s opponent, in order to set Melaye free of the case.

Listen to audio below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

  • DARLINTON CHIME says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:57 am

    MELAYE IS A CLOWN SENATOR- MELAYE IS AN ALLY OF SEN, BUKOLA SARAKI WHO KNOWS THE BALL GAME ON HOW TO COMPROMISE JUDGES LIKE WIKE, FFK, FAYOSE, ATIKU, ETC

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Why Yahaya Bello must go – Dino Melaye

My relationship with Dino Melaye – TBoss