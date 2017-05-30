BREAKING: Senator Dino Melaye allegedly bribed election tribunal judge Akon Ikpeme in US dollars (LISTEN)

An audio tape obtained by online newspaper, Saharareporters has revealed how Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) reportedly interfered with his election case in 2015.

Melaye allegedly compromised Justice Akoh Ikpeme, the tribunal judge who handled his election case in 2015.

In the tape, which captures a telephone conversation between Justice (Mrs) Akoh and Melaye, the judge is overheard asking the senator to give her a bribe in US dollars.

In 2016, Justice Ikpeme dismissed a petition by Smart Adeyemi, Melaye’s opponent, in order to set Melaye free of the case.

Listen to audio below: