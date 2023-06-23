Meet Aminat Yusuf, LASU’s Best Graduating Student with a Perfect 5.0 CGPA

Aminat Yusuf, an exceptional law student at Lagos State University (LASU), has etched her name in the annals of academic excellence. With an impressive 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), she has become the first undergraduate in LASU’s history to achieve such a remarkable feat. In this profile article, we delve into the inspiring journey of Aminat Yusuf, capturing her relentless pursuit of knowledge, her financial struggles, and her dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Yusuf’s journey to academic brilliance has not been without its share of challenges. Speaking with NAN, she candidly shared her financial struggles during her time at LASU. Despite the odds stacked against her, Yusuf exhibited unwavering determination and resilience, pushing herself to surpass expectations through sheer hard work and dedication.

Yusuf’s quest for a perfect CGPA as an undergraduate was ignited by her outstanding performance during her direct entry (DE) programme at LASU, where she achieved a remarkable 4.98 CGPA. This feat served as a catalyst, propelling her toward the pursuit of academic excellence at the undergraduate level.

Having experienced firsthand the financial challenges that can hinder students’ educational pursuits, Yusuf wholeheartedly supports the student loan bill recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

She firmly believes that this initiative will alleviate the financial burdens faced by students, particularly female students, ensuring that they can focus on their studies without the constant strain of financial hardships.

Yusuf’s passion for education extends beyond her own achievements. In an effort to give back to society, she plans to launch a YouTube channel called “Learning Law with Aminat.” Through this platform, she aims to share her knowledge and expertise in law, providing valuable educational resources to her immediate community and beyond.

In recognition of her exceptional academic performance, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented Aminat Yusuf with a significant gift. A sum of N10 million was bestowed upon her, symbolizing both appreciation for her achievements and a celebration of her hard work and dedication.

Aminat Yusuf’s remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and a thirst for knowledge. Her academic prowess and dedication to making a positive impact on society set her apart as a shining example for future generations.

As she continues to chart her path in the legal field and embarks on her mission to educate and inspire others, Aminat Yusuf undoubtedly leaves an indelible mark on the landscape of academic excellence.