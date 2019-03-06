The Late 5: Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s application for inspection of electoral materials; No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner | Other stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today:

No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government says there is no public holiday on Friday, March 8, advising all civil servants to be at their various duty posts. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

Bamigbetan decried reports currently circulating on social media platforms suggesting that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had declared Friday as public holiday to enable residents prepare for the March 9 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Use of card readers mandatory in Saturday’s elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said the use of smart card readers (SCRs) is mandatory in Saturday’s governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, said this in Abuja. Mr Okoye said the clarification was important going by allegations since the conduct of the February 23, Presidential and National Assembly elections that INEC was selective in the use of smart card readers in the conduct of the exercise.

Atiku distances self from GoFundMe account

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from the GoFundMe account set up on Tuesday to support his case at the tribunal. A Special Assistant on Public Communications and Strategy to the former Vice-President, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said this while reacting to the setting up of the account which stirred up a heated debate on social media.

I’ll work harder this time – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday that he would work harder this second term in order not to disappoint Nigerians.He spoke in Abuja when he met with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum at the Presidential Villa. Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s application for inspection of electoral materials Seeking an order granting Atiku access to inspect electoral materials used for the Presidential election by INEC, The Appellate Court in Abuja serving as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has on Wednesday mandated INEC to allow their agents scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the last presidential election for the purpose of maintaining their petition against the election.