After Surviving Buhari, We Didn’t Expect Tinubu to Take the Same Route – Ondo Residents Fume as Fuel Prices Soar; Tinubu Orders Review of N8,000 Palliatives Scheme | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

After Surviving Buhari, We Didn’t Expect Tinubu to Take the Same Route – Ondo Residents Fume as Fuel Prices Soar

Tinubu Orders Review of N8,000 Palliatives Scheme

Kyari Attributes Rising Fuel Prices to Market Forces

NLC Slams Federal Government’s N500bn Palliative Plan, Labels it ‘Robbing the People of Nigeria to Feed the Rich ‘

‘ Controversy Erupts over N70 Billion Provision for Lawmakers’ Working Conditions

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Residents of Ondo State are voicing disappointment and frustration as the pump price of fuel abruptly jumped from N500 to a staggering N617 per litre. This unexpected hike has drawn comparisons to the policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with citizens accusing President Bola Tinubu of following in his predecessor’s footsteps by initiating what they perceive as anti-citizens’ measures.

The abrupt surge in fuel prices has elicited public outcry and widespread condemnation from various sectors of society. The residents are now grappling with the economic burden, expressing hope that Tinubu, known for his political influence and economic prowess, would implement policies to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Yemisi Oladapo, a civil servant and resident of Ondo State, expressed his profound disappointment, saying, “We had hoped for a change, a departure from the policies that burdened us under the Buhari administration.” He further emphasized, “But now we find ourselves in a similar predicament. This is unacceptable and a clear betrayal of the people’s trust.”

Tunde Akinkunmi, a trader, described his shock upon reaching the filling station and discovering the petrol price had surged to N617 per litre. He expressed his frustration, stating, “This is criminal, I must tell you. We were not given prior notice of this wicked act. They just woke up and suddenly increased the price.”

The sudden increase in fuel prices has shattered the expectations of Ondo State residents, leaving them disillusioned and resentful towards the alleged plan to further impoverish the people. As the situation continues to generate public outrage, citizens are seeking answers and calling for measures to ease their economic hardship.

President Bola Tinubu has taken immediate action in response to the public outrage over the proposed N8,000 conditional cash transfer to 12 million Nigerians, aimed at mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal. The President requested the national assembly’s approval for an $800 million loan from the World Bank to address the induced hardship.

However, the plan faced severe criticism from citizens, who argued that it might not be a sustainable solution. In light of these concerns, Tinubu has directed a review of the N8,000 cash transfer program to vulnerable households.

In a statement by Dele Alake, the special adviser on special duties, communications, and strategy, Tinubu emphasized his commitment to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. The President intends to unveil the complete palliative package, addressing the needs of the people during this challenging time.

The new measures include the immediate release of fertilizers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households across the 36 states and the FCT. Tinubu’s decision to listen to the people’s feedback and revise the cash transfer program reflects his responsiveness to the concerns of citizens.

This move is reminiscent of a similar decision made by the President earlier when he addressed complaints from the business community and stakeholders about burdensome taxes. He signed four executive orders canceling certain taxes and suspending the implementation dates of others, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the welfare of both individuals and businesses.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, addressed the escalating pump prices of petrol, attributing the rise to market forces. Kyari clarified that the deregulation of the oil sector allows market realities to determine the prices, leading to fluctuations in prices from time to time.

Kyari further assured Nigerians that there is no shortage of petrol in the country, stating that Nigeria has more than 32 days’ supply of the essential commodity. He emphasized that the pricing adjustments are made by the NNPC marketing team based on prevailing market conditions.

Despite assurances of sufficient supply, fuel queues have reappeared in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other cities as petrol prices surged from N500 to over N617 per litre. Citizens engaged in panic buying, fearing further price increases.

The rising fuel prices come amid the unification of foreign exchange rates and increasing inflation rates. The National Bureau of Statistics reported a record-high 22.79% inflation rate in June, with food inflation reaching 25.25% year-on-year.

In response to public outcry, the Tinubu administration planned to disburse N500 billion as palliatives to cushion the impact of the fuel price hike and food inflation. However, the proposed allocation of N8,000 to 12 million households within six months has been met with rejection from Organized Labour and rights activists.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly condemned the Federal Government’s plan to distribute N500 billion as palliatives, aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal. NLC’s President, Joe Ajaero, labeled the government’s approach as “robbing the people of Nigeria to feed the rich.”

The apex labour organization expressed disappointment that the government failed to reciprocate the goodwill of Nigerian workers and instead chose a path of dictatorship. The proposed distribution of N8,000 to 12 million poorest households for six months was deemed insulting to the collective intelligence of the nation.

The NLC raised concerns about the allocation of N70 billion to National Assembly members and N36 billion to the judiciary, denouncing it as insensitive, reckless, and a brazen misuse of public funds. The move raised suspicions of “hush money” and “outright bribery” to influence the other arms of government to accept the proposal.

The labour body also expressed dismay at a government that imposed hardship on the people within a short period of assuming office, yet offered a meager sum to the poorest households while allocating substantial amounts to the rich in public office. The NLC questioned the fairness of the distribution and called for greater transparency in allocating the funds.

Last week, the National Assembly passed an amended N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget, which includes an allocation of N70 billion to support the working conditions of new lawmakers. The amendment was swiftly passed in both chambers after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded the request to the parliament.

The revised budget outlines various allocations, including N500 billion for palliatives to mitigate the impact of the recent fuel subsidy removal on citizens and N185 billion for the Ministry of Works and Housing to address the consequences of the 2022 flooding disaster on road infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones.

One specific allocation that has drawn significant criticism is the N70 billion earmarked for the National Assembly to support the working conditions of new members. This decision has sparked outrage and mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has condemned the allocation, deeming it illegal and contemptuous. He points out that the decision blatantly contravenes Section 70 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, which stipulates the appropriate remuneration and allowances for members of the National Assembly.

Outraged citizens and government workers, such as Emmanuel Adama, have expressed their displeasure, questioning the fairness and sensitivity of giving such a substantial amount to a few lawmakers while millions of indigent citizens face harsh conditions due to the subsidy removal.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has announced its intention to sue the Federal Government over the allocation of N70 billion to the National Assembly. SERAP contends that such an allocation is ill-timed, considering the current economic challenges faced by 137 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty, exacerbated by the fuel subsidy removal.

As public disapproval intensifies, the Federal Government faces mounting pressure to address the concerns and reconsider the allocation, failing which SERAP vows to take the matter to court.