Kyari Emerges as APC’s National Chairman After Resignation of Adamu; Nigeria Confirms First Case of Anthrax in Niger State | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kyari Emerges as APC’s National Chairman After Resignation of Adamu

Nigeria Confirms First Case of Anthrax in Niger State

Lawyers Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against DSS DG for Failing to Release Emefiele

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises to 22.79%

PDP, LP Respond to Tinubu’s Anarchy Claim

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Senator Abubakar Kyari has been chosen as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. The decision was made during a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held in Abuja. Senator Kyari, who previously served as the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, has now assumed the role of National Chairman.

During a press briefing after the NWC meeting, Senator Kyari formally announced the resignations of Senator Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively. In accordance with the party’s constitution, Festus Fuanter, the Deputy National Secretary, will serve as the acting National Secretary of the APC.

As a result of these leadership changes, Senator Kyari stated that the proposed National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings, originally scheduled for July 18, 2023, have been postponed. While Senator Kyari did not provide specific reasons for the resignations, he mentioned that further details would be shared in due course.

It is worth noting that Senator Adamu was not present at the NWC meeting, while Senator Omisore left the meeting abruptly. Senator Kyari, representing Borno North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, presided over the NWC meeting, overseeing the important decisions made by the party.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially confirmed the presence of Anthrax in the country, with the first case detected on a farm in Niger State. In a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, it expressed deep concern over the confirmation of the Anthrax case.

The report stated that the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria received notification on July 14, 2023, regarding animals exhibiting symptoms of a suspected Anthrax case on a multi-specie animal farm in Suleja, Niger State. Animals on the farm, including cattle, sheep, and goats, displayed symptoms such as blood oozing from their body openings, including the anus, nose, eyes, and ears. Unfortunately, all affected animals have died.

Laboratory tests conducted at the National Veterinary Research Institute confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of Anthrax in Nigeria in recent years, following a reported outbreak in Northern Ghana a few weeks ago.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats, but humans can also become infected through direct contact with infected animals or consumption of contaminated animal products. Contaminated pasture, feed, and water can also transmit the disease.

To control and contain the outbreak, the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Niger state government, has implemented various measures. These include quarantining the affected farm, deploying 50,000 doses of anthrax vaccines for ring vaccination of susceptible animal species around the infected farm, educating farm workers on the symptoms and preventive measures through a One-health approach, finalizing plans for state-wide vaccination against anthrax, intensifying surveillance activities in livestock farms, markets, and abattoirs, and conducting targeted public awareness campaigns.

Livestock owners are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicions of illness or deaths on their farms promptly. It is advised to avoid contact with sick or dead animals and their products, refrain from slaughtering sick animals, and avoid contact with wild animals and bushmeat. Livestock owners should use personal protective equipment when handling sick or dead animals, practice suitable biosecurity measures, and dispose of animal carcasses in an environmentally friendly manner, in consultation with veterinary, environmental, and public health authorities.

A group of lawyers has taken legal action by initiating contempt proceedings against Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), for his failure to release Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The lawyers, led by Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani, filed the suit at the federal high court in Abuja, citing multiple court orders that should have led to Emefiele’s release.

The lawyers referred to specific orders issued by M. A. Hassan, a judge at the Garki FCT high court; Hamza Muazu, a judge at the Maitama FCT high court, and Bello Kawu, a judge at the APO FCT high court. They argue that these orders should have compelled the DSS to release Emefiele from custody. Consequently, they are seeking the court to hold Bichi in contempt and impose imprisonment as a penalty.

In December 2022, M. Hassan issued an order prohibiting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting Emefiele on allegations related to terrorism financing, fraudulent activities, and economic crimes of national security concern.

However, on June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from his position as the CBN governor and instructed him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the Deputy Governor of the Operations Directorate.

The following day, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for investigative reasons. Despite subsequent court orders, including one from Muazu on July 13 instructing the DSS to release Emefiele or charge him to court, the suspended CBN governor has remained in detention. The DSS recently revealed that they have charged Emefiele to court.

The lawyers argued that the DSS’s actions are in direct violation of court orders, and they contend that the agency has been detaining Emefiele for over a month while searching for nonexistent evidence. They asserted that the group will pursue the case to its conclusion and ensure that Bichi, the DSS DG, is sent to prison for contempt.

The lawyers further expressed their belief that Emefiele’s ordeal is politically motivated, as they question why he continues to be detained despite the filing of a seemingly insignificant charge of possessing a legally registered pump-action gun.

They also drew attention to the disparate treatment of individuals threatening Nigerians with assault rifles from a particular region, highlighting the political nature of Emefiele’s plight.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Nigeria increased to 22.79% in June, up from 22.41% recorded in May 2023, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The CPI measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services.

The NBS report states, “In June 2023, the headline inflation rate rose to 22.79% relative to the May 2023 headline inflation rate, which was 22.41%. The June 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.38% points compared to May 2023.”

The report also reveals a significant spike in food inflation, which reached 25.25% on a year-on-year basis, surpassing the 20.60% recorded in June 2022. Food prices rose by 2.40% in the month under review, indicating a 0.21% point increase compared to May 2023. The year-on-year basis rate shows a notable 4.19% increase compared to the 18.60% rate recorded in June 2022.

The NBS further highlights, “The Headline inflation rate was 4.19% points higher on a year-on-year basis compared to June 2022, indicating an increase in June 2023 compared to the same month in the preceding year.”

The rising inflation rate and the spike in food prices signify ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s economy. These developments could have implications for consumer purchasing power, cost of living, and overall economic stability. Monitoring and managing inflation will be crucial for ensuring sustainable economic growth and mitigating the impact on citizens.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to intimidate the judiciary and incite crises in Nigeria.

The accusation comes after APC candidate Bola Tinubu requested the dismissal of a petition seeking to nullify his election, claiming that he did not secure 25% of the lawful votes in the federal capital territory (FCT). Tinubu also said that failure to dismiss the petition will result in anarchy in Nigeria.

In a statement, the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, expressed concern over the threats made by the APC, calling them subversive and an assault on the nation’s democratic order. The party believes that the APC’s intention is to blackmail the court and undermine the independence of the judiciary, potentially leading to violent crises throughout the country.

The PDP emphasized that Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law and urged the APC to respect the provisions of the law. The party called for the judiciary to be allowed to carry out its duties independently, without threats, intimidation, or coercion. They emphasized that upholding the provisions of the constitution and the laws would promote peace, stability, and confidence in the judiciary.

Labour Party (LP) also issued a statement cautioning the APC and emphasizing the need to follow legal processes. The LP stated that no amount of pressure on the tribunal judges can change the legal requirements and processes that have been put in place. They urged the APC to be cautious in its approach and respect the ongoing legal proceedings.

The LP expressed concern that Tinubu’s statement, which was part of his final written address to the tribunal, was leaked to the media while the matter is still pending in court. They stressed the importance of allowing the court to carry out its responsibilities without interference.

The LP reiterated that adherence to the law is essential and emphasized that there are no shortcuts or sentiments when it comes to matters of law. They stated that if the constitution stipulates the requirements for declaring a presidential candidate, those requirements must be followed.

The LP assured the APC that if the law is followed, Nigeria will witness peace, even during political transitions. They emphasized that Nigeria’s stability and adherence to the rule of law are paramount, regardless of which party is in power.