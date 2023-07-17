Asisat Oshoala’s Ballon d’Or Nomination Ushers Nigerian Women’s Football into the Spotlight

In the realm of Nigerian football, moments of greatness are etched into the collective memory of fans. As the footballing world buzzes with the announcement of Asisat Oshoala’s Ballon d’Or nomination, it’s a prime opportunity to immerse ourselves in the riveting narrative of Nigerian footballers who have graced this prestigious stage.

Since the inception of the Ballon d’Or awards in 1956, only 6 Nigerians have been nominated for the prestigious award.

Asisat Oshoala steps in as not just the seventh Nigerian to be honored with this accolade but as the first Nigerian female footballer. This is indeed a feat that deserves celebration.

Let’s rewind the clock and relive the thrills of the past. Our journey begins in the epochal year of 1995, a pivotal time for Nigerian football. It was a moment when two dynamic Nigerian talents, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi, received nods from the Ballon d’Or committee. Finidi George, a maestro of the game, showcased his mesmerizing skills on the hallowed turf, receiving six votes in recognition of his sheer brilliance. Those who witnessed his artistry at Ajax can attest to the magic he conjured. A true legend of Nigerian football!

Fast forward to 1996, and we find ourselves in awe of the towering figure of Nwankwo Kanu. He left an indelible mark on the Ballon d’Or rankings, securing the 11th spot with 16 votes. Kanu’s exploits at Ajax enthralled the footballing world, proving that Nigerian talent could go toe-to-toe with the best. His journey elevated Nigerian football to celestial heights, inspiring a generation of aspiring players.

Now, let’s shift gears to the captivating aura of Austin Jay-Jay Okocha. His presence in the Ballon d’Or nominations of 1995 and 1999 was a testament to his electrifying performances. Though the voting committee didn’t bestow him with votes, his audacious skillset at Eintracht Frankfurt and his instrumental contributions to the Nigerian national team remain etched in our memory. Okocha’s mesmerizing dribbles and jaw-dropping plays continue to inspire and captivate football enthusiasts across the globe.

A crucial stop on our journey takes us to 1998, the year of Sunday Oliseh’s Ballon d’Or nomination. Oliseh’s name echoes through the annals of Nigerian football history, thanks to his unforgettable strike against Spain during the World Cup that year. His impact extended beyond the international stage, as he played a pivotal role in Ajax’s double Dutch triumph in 1998. A true icon of the beautiful game.

We cannot overlook the inclusion of Victor Ikpeba, the “Prince of Monaco,” in our narrative. His nomination in 1997, coinciding with his African Player of the Year triumph, marked a remarkable milestone. With two votes to his name, Ikpeba showcased his prowess as an exceptional talent for AS Monaco and the Nigerian national team.

And now, in the present moment, we rejoice in the Ballon d’Or nomination of Asisat Oshoala. Her presence among the nominees shines a spotlight on Nigerian women’s football and symbolizes the incredible progress we’ve made.

Oshoala has been nominated in the Socrates Award category, which recognizes outstanding solidarity actions carried out by football champions. She is one of five individuals shortlisted for the award, which was established last year and named after the legendary Brazilian footballer, Socrates.

Joining Oshoala as nominees in the category are Vinicius Jnr (Brazil/Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), and Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave).

Oshoala’s remarkable skill, unyielding determination, and unwavering brilliance have propelled her to the forefront of the footballing world. Her recognition on this grand stage is a testament to the fact that Nigerian women can compete and excel on the global platform.