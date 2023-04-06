Tems, Ayra Starr, Koko by Khloe, and four others named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list

Forbes Africa’s annual 30 Under 30 list has been released, highlighting 30 young businesspeople, innovators, and leaders who are driving Africa’s progress.

This year’s list, titled “The Newest Self-Made Young Innovators and Leaders Scripting a New Vision for Africa,” recognizes individuals who are leading the charge in the continent’s development. The list includes multi-tasking entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders who have achieved outstanding accomplishments and are setting a new standard for Africa.

According to the original article, the selection process was rigorous and comprehensive. The candidates were evaluated based on their innovation, scalability, social impact, and overall contribution to Africa’s development.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of over 1,000 candidates, which included alumni from previous 30 Under 30 lists, an editorial team led by Under 30 curator Chanel Retief, and impartial external assessors and subject-matter experts.

The 30 Under 30 list includes seven influential Nigerians who are making waves in their respective industries.

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as “Tems,” and Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known as “Ayra Starr,” are both talented singers and songwriters in the music and entertainment industry.

Hansel Ndu Okeke and Germain Ndu-Okeke are co-founders of Weevil Company, a technology firm that focuses on creating innovative solutions for the African market.

Blessing Joel Abeng is the co-founder and director of communications at Ingressive For Good, a branding and communications firm that helps African startups scale.

Oluwabusayo Victoria Abiri is the founder, and CEO of Koko By Khloe, a beauty and skincare company that has garnered significant attention in recent years.

Lastly, Asisat Oshoala is a professional footballer who plays for FC Barcelona and the Nigerian women’s national team.

Renuka Methil, managing editor of Forbes Africa, stated, “Here is a young batch of people completely cognizant of the changes the continent is going through and who are coming up with ideas and solutions for some of these very new problems.” She continued, “They are also building their own brand and changing the image of the continent.”

In conclusion, Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders who are driving Africa’s development. This year’s list features seven influential Nigerians who are making a significant impact in their respective fields. Their achievements are a testament to the immense talent and potential that exists within Africa’s youth, and their inclusion on the list is a cause for celebration and inspiration for future generations.