“Timeless” by Davido makes history as first African album to reach No.1 on US iTunes chart

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again made history with his latest album, “Timeless”. The album, which was released on March 31, 2023, has become the first African album to top the US iTunes Albums Chart, a feat that has been hailed as a major achievement for the African music industry.

It is also the highest charting African album on US Apple Music with a peak of no. 2. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 5, 2023

Featuring guest appearances from some of Nigeria’s top artists such as Asake, Fave, The Cavemen, Morravey, and Logos Olori, as well as international stars such as Grammy-award-winning Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, British rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps, and South African rapper Focalistic, “Timeless” boasts 17 tracks that showcase Davido’s unique style and versatility.

Since its release, “Timeless” has been making waves on various music platforms, with Spotify announcing it as the most streamed album in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and Nigeria. Additionally, the album set a new record for the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music, cementing Davido’s position as one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

Davido’s success with “Timeless” is a testament to the growing influence of Afrobeats music in the global music scene. It also highlights the importance of collaboration and the need for African artists to work together to achieve greater heights.

With this groundbreaking achievement, Davido has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the African music industry and beyond. His success is a source of inspiration for up-and-coming artists and a reminder of the limitless possibilities that exist in the world of music.