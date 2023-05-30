Teddy A Confesses to How He Almost Called It Quits Before Proposing to BamBam

Former Big Brother Naija sensation, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has candidly shared the rocky moments he and his partner, Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bam Bam, endured before taking the leap into marriage.

During a recent episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, co-hosted by actor Nedu, Teddy A revealed that they had been at odds for nearly two weeks. He confessed that they were on the brink of calling it quits. However, a moment of reflection and advice from his personal assistant and brother persuaded him to reconsider.

“We [Bam Bam and I] were fighting for about two weeks. Yeah, we were almost done. We were actually pretty much done,” Teddy A recounted.

He went on to describe seeking closure and the realization that he couldn’t simply walk away from a relationship that had endured since their time on Big Brother. In his conversation with his brother, who was in the United States, Teddy A admitted feeling overwhelmed by emotions and the fear of regret. Ultimately, his brother encouraged him to go for it, assuring him that he would regret not pursuing the relationship.

He said, “I come call my brother for Yankee, say, how far? This na wettin I want do, wettin you think? He come say, “how do you feel?’ I said, bro, I feel like I’m about to throw up because I can’t explain the emotions. He come say, bro do this thing na. Omo, if you no do am, you go regret o. I said, okay.”

Inspired by this conversation, Teddy A orchestrated a surprise proposal for Bam Bam. With the assistance of her manager and personal assistant, he concocted a prank, leading her to believe that she had been summoned by the Lagos State Governor. Little did she know that Teddy A had something entirely different planned. After the prank, Teddy A got down on one knee and proposed, sealing their love story in a moment of joy and commitment.

"I and BamBam were fighting for about 2 weeks before I proposed to her"

– Teddy A



Teddy A and Bam Bam tied the knot on November 16, 2019, in a breathtaking ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since then, their love has blossomed, leading to the arrival of their first child in 2020 and the recent announcement of the birth of their second child in 2022.