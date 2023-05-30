Davido Reveals He Performed for Free at Alex Otti’s Inauguration Party in Abia State

Afrobeats sensation Davido has disclosed that he performed at the inauguration party of Alex Otti, the newly elected governor of Abia state, without charging any fees.

The singer made this revelation in response to a query from a Twitter user who inquired about his performance during the event held on Monday night.

Otti took his oath of office at noon, surrounded by attendees at the Umuahia Township Stadium. The ceremony saw him being sworn in by Abia’s chief judge, Lilian Abai.

Following the inauguration, Governor Otti hosted an exuberant after-party where Davido captivated the crowd with his electrifying performance.

After watching video clips of the performance, a Twitter user asked, “Na free performance?” (Was it a free performance?)

In his reply, Davido stated, “Not a dime. I’ve known Excellency all my life… and I’m sure he will do well for the people of Abia State.”