Davido Reveals He Performed for Free at Alex Otti’s Inauguration Party in Abia State

Afrobeats sensation Davido has disclosed that he performed at the inauguration party of Alex Otti, the newly elected governor of Abia state, without charging any fees.

The singer made this revelation in response to a query from a Twitter user who inquired about his performance during the event held on Monday night.

Otti took his oath of office at noon, surrounded by attendees at the Umuahia Township Stadium. The ceremony saw him being sworn in by Abia’s chief judge, Lilian Abai.

Following the inauguration, Governor Otti hosted an exuberant after-party where Davido captivated the crowd with his electrifying performance.

After watching video clips of the performance, a Twitter user asked, “Na free performance?” (Was it a free performance?)

In his reply, Davido stated, “Not a dime. I’ve known Excellency all my life… and I’m sure he will do well for the people of Abia State.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 30, 2023

Teddy A Confesses to How He Almost Called It Quits Before Proposing to BamBam

Former Big Brother Naija sensation, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has candidly shared the rocky moments he and ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Renowned Media Mogul and Founder of AIT Chief Raymond Dokpesi is Dead

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, esteemed Chairman of Daar Communications, has reportedly passed away, leaving behind a significant void in the media ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Sheggz Surprises Girlfriend Bella with Romantic Maldives Getaway and Stunning Van Cleef Pearls

Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has pulled off a breathtaking surprise for his girlfriend Bella as she celebrates her ...

YNaija May 27, 2023

Pastor Enenche Issues Bold Warning to Witches and Wizards Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Dr. Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, has issued a strong warning to witches and wizards ...

YNaija May 27, 2023

Children’s Day: The Perfect One-Day Escape from Nigerian Adulting

In the midst of the daily grind and the ceaseless challenges that come with being an adult in Nigeria, there ...

YNaija May 27, 2023

Celine Dion Cancels 2023 and 2024 World Tour Due to Neurological Disorder

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the talented Canadian singer, Celine Dion, has made the difficult decision to cancel her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail