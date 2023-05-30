I’m Hoping Nigerians Will Pray for Me to Become Senate President Because it’s My Turn – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, remains resolute in his pursuit of the office of the Senate President and has firmly stated that he will not step down for any other candidate.

Kalu had previously declared his intention to become the leader of the Senate several months ago, emphasizing his commitment to serving Nigeria as a whole.

“It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be Team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria,” expressed the former Abia governor.

Having had his education in Maiduguri, Borno State, and initiated his business ventures in Lagos, Kalu believes that he embodies a national perspective.

“My first name will be Team Nigeria, and my last name will be Team Nigeria. I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn,” he said.

However, the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Party (APC) has shown a preference for Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as their candidates for the office of the Senate President and Deputy, respectively.

In a conversation with journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Senator Kalu disclosed that he is in advanced discussions with former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari to contest the 10th Senate Presidency on a joint ticket. The outcome of their meetings will be unveiled in due course.

Senator Kalu’s stance contradicts the position of the ruling APC, which has zoned the seat of the Senate Presidency to the South-South region and designated Senator Godswill Akpabio as their choice to lead the 10th Senate.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 30, 2023

Controversy as EFCC Officials Barred by DSS from Entering Lagos Office

A tense situation unfolded in Lagos as officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly blocked personnel from the ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

Fuel and Transport Prices Soar on President Tinubu’s First Day of Hitting the Ground Running

In a moment of eloquence, President Tinubu took the stage at Eagle Square, addressing the nation with a statement that ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

President Bola Tinubu Makes His First Three Official Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in making his first three official appointments shortly after his inauguration on Monday. ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Fuel Subsidy is Gone – President Bola Tinubu

In his inaugural speech as president on Monday, President Bola Tinubu made a significant announcement, stating that the era of ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Inauguration Day: President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima Sworn In

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President, and Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, were officially inaugurated on Monday amidst great pomp ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Inauguration Day: Nigerians Voice Out Expectations and Concerns

The inauguration day of Nigeria’s next president, Bola Tinubu, has arrived, eliciting anticipation and curiosity among Nigerians. As Nigerians eagerly ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail