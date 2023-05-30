I’m Hoping Nigerians Will Pray for Me to Become Senate President Because it’s My Turn – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, remains resolute in his pursuit of the office of the Senate President and has firmly stated that he will not step down for any other candidate.

Kalu had previously declared his intention to become the leader of the Senate several months ago, emphasizing his commitment to serving Nigeria as a whole.

“It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be Team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria,” expressed the former Abia governor.

Having had his education in Maiduguri, Borno State, and initiated his business ventures in Lagos, Kalu believes that he embodies a national perspective.

“My first name will be Team Nigeria, and my last name will be Team Nigeria. I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn,” he said.

However, the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Party (APC) has shown a preference for Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as their candidates for the office of the Senate President and Deputy, respectively.

In a conversation with journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Senator Kalu disclosed that he is in advanced discussions with former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari to contest the 10th Senate Presidency on a joint ticket. The outcome of their meetings will be unveiled in due course.

Senator Kalu’s stance contradicts the position of the ruling APC, which has zoned the seat of the Senate Presidency to the South-South region and designated Senator Godswill Akpabio as their choice to lead the 10th Senate.