Controversy as EFCC Officials Barred by DSS from Entering Lagos Office

A tense situation unfolded in Lagos as officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly blocked personnel from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from accessing their office in Ikoyi.

The DSS officials stationed themselves at the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road on Tuesday morning, sparking a dispute between the two agencies concerning the ownership of the building.

In response to the incident, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the DSS, denied allegations of barricading the EFCC office and clarified that the DSS was simply occupying its own facility to carry out official and statutory responsibilities.

He further emphasized that there was no controversy surrounding the ownership of No 15A Awolowo Road, as insinuated by the media.

Afunanya expressed surprise at any suggestion that the EFCC was contesting the ownership, stating that the location was historically known as the headquarters of the National Security Organization (NSO), from which the DSS originated.

Afunanya also emphasized that there was no rivalry or conflict between the DSS and the EFCC, emphasizing their collaboration as partners working together for the betterment of the nation. He urged the public to dismiss any false claims of a feud between the two agencies.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 30, 2023

I’m Hoping Nigerians Will Pray for Me to Become Senate President Because it’s My Turn – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, remains resolute in his pursuit of the office of the Senate ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

Fuel and Transport Prices Soar on President Tinubu’s First Day of Hitting the Ground Running

In a moment of eloquence, President Tinubu took the stage at Eagle Square, addressing the nation with a statement that ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

President Bola Tinubu Makes His First Three Official Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in making his first three official appointments shortly after his inauguration on Monday. ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Fuel Subsidy is Gone – President Bola Tinubu

In his inaugural speech as president on Monday, President Bola Tinubu made a significant announcement, stating that the era of ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Inauguration Day: President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima Sworn In

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President, and Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, were officially inaugurated on Monday amidst great pomp ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Inauguration Day: Nigerians Voice Out Expectations and Concerns

The inauguration day of Nigeria’s next president, Bola Tinubu, has arrived, eliciting anticipation and curiosity among Nigerians. As Nigerians eagerly ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail