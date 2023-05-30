Controversy as EFCC Officials Barred by DSS from Entering Lagos Office

A tense situation unfolded in Lagos as officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly blocked personnel from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from accessing their office in Ikoyi.

The DSS officials stationed themselves at the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road on Tuesday morning, sparking a dispute between the two agencies concerning the ownership of the building.

In response to the incident, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the DSS, denied allegations of barricading the EFCC office and clarified that the DSS was simply occupying its own facility to carry out official and statutory responsibilities.

He further emphasized that there was no controversy surrounding the ownership of No 15A Awolowo Road, as insinuated by the media.

Afunanya expressed surprise at any suggestion that the EFCC was contesting the ownership, stating that the location was historically known as the headquarters of the National Security Organization (NSO), from which the DSS originated.

Afunanya also emphasized that there was no rivalry or conflict between the DSS and the EFCC, emphasizing their collaboration as partners working together for the betterment of the nation. He urged the public to dismiss any false claims of a feud between the two agencies.