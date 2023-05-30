Fuel and Transport Prices Soar on President Tinubu’s First Day of Hitting the Ground Running

In a moment of eloquence, President Tinubu took the stage at Eagle Square, addressing the nation with a statement that would have far-reaching consequences: “On fuel subsidy, unfortunately, the budget before I assumed office is that no provision is there for fuel subsidy. So fuel subsidy is gone.” Almost immediately, the familiar sight of fuel queues reappeared across the nation, accompanied by a rapid surge in prices.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the average price of petrol stood at N254.06 per litre in April 2022. However, following the president’s recent speech, prices skyrocketed to as high as N500 per litre, fueling speculations of an even steeper climb to N750 in the near future. The question now arises: what can Nigerians expect?

Presently, fuel queues have become a common sight across the country, with numerous fuel stations unable to meet the demand. The elimination of fuel subsidies has also triggered a surge in transportation costs. Concerns are growing that this price hike could extend to food and commodity prices, impacting the everyday lives of Nigerian citizens.

In the midst of this fresh fuel scarcity crisis, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has issued a stern warning to filling stations engaging in hoarding practices, specifically targeting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

“Any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off, and operators prosecuted for the crime of economic sabotage,” emphasized the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement released on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Edo State Government has taken a firm stance against petrol dealers involved in hoarding petroleum products in an attempt to drive up prices artificially. Osaigbovo Iyoha, Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, warned that any petrol station caught hoarding products would face the revocation of its property rights.

“The Edo State Government is deeply concerned about the unscrupulous attempts by petrol dealers in the state to hoard fuel and create artificial scarcity and price hikes,” stated the government in an official statement. “As a responsible government committed to the welfare of our citizens, we will employ all legal means to resist this economic sabotage.”

The statement further mandated all petrol stations to immediately resume the sale of products to the people of Edo State or face immediate closure and the potential loss of property rights, thereby enabling other legitimate and respectful businesses to thrive in the state.

Highlighting the government’s determination to protect its citizens from extortion, the statement concluded with a cautionary message: “A word is enough for the wise.”

President Tinubu had promised a fast-paced start to his administration stating “We will hit the ground running” after being declared the winner of the 2023 elections. It seems that this surge in fuel prices and subsequent scarcity may be the initial storm before a period of relative calm.

As Nigerians grapple with the consequences of these developments, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have become a hub of discussions and reactions to the soaring prices. Users express their concerns, frustrations, and hopes for a resolution to this pressing issue.

Here are some reactions.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 30, 2023

I’m Hoping Nigerians Will Pray for Me to Become Senate President Because it’s My Turn – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, remains resolute in his pursuit of the office of the Senate ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

Controversy as EFCC Officials Barred by DSS from Entering Lagos Office

A tense situation unfolded in Lagos as officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly blocked personnel from the ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

President Bola Tinubu Makes His First Three Official Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in making his first three official appointments shortly after his inauguration on Monday. ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Fuel Subsidy is Gone – President Bola Tinubu

In his inaugural speech as president on Monday, President Bola Tinubu made a significant announcement, stating that the era of ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Inauguration Day: President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima Sworn In

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President, and Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, were officially inaugurated on Monday amidst great pomp ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

Inauguration Day: Nigerians Voice Out Expectations and Concerns

The inauguration day of Nigeria’s next president, Bola Tinubu, has arrived, eliciting anticipation and curiosity among Nigerians. As Nigerians eagerly ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail