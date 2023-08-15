Nigerian Brothers Involved in Sextortion of Young Men and Teens Extradited to the U.S; Court of Appeal Affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian Brothers Involved in Sextortion of Young Men and Teens Extradited to the U.S

NAF Helicopter Crashes During Evacuation Mission in Niger State

Court of Appeal Affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

Lagos Hospital Performs ‘First’ Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery in Nigeria

NLC Warns of Nationwide Strike Over Potential Fuel Price Hike

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Nigerian Brothers Involved in Sextortion of Young Men and Teens Extradited to the U.S

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has orchestrated the extradition of Samuel Ogoshi and his brother, Samson, to the United States. The siblings stand accused of sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys, a pernicious scheme that spanned the Western District of Michigan and other parts of the U.S.

This significant achievement comes as a result of the relentless dedication of law enforcement. As reported by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, the victims’ harrowing experiences prompted the EFCC’s involvement, and it has been working tirelessly to bring justice to those affected.

The extradition process was set into motion back in May 2023, with proceedings initiated at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division. The defendants—Samuel and Samson Ogoshi along with Ezekiel Ejemeh Robert—found themselves facing allegations of exploiting minors and engaging in the production of pornography. These charges stemmed from a formal request made by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In an official statement, the EFCC divulged, “The Ogoshis and Ezekiel were indicted in a United States Federal Court on December 1, 2022, on charges of exploitation of minors, resulting in death, conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants now use to blackmail them.”

The trio is also implicated in a conspiracy to distribute child pornography, a grave offense that encompasses disseminating explicit images to minors, their families, and acquaintances. This particular crime is further compounded by a conspiracy to engage in internet-based stalking.

For these crimes, the Ogoshi brothers and Ezekiel face a potential minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the EFCC.

The gravity of these charges cannot be understated. Specifically, Samuel Ogoshi has been charged with the tragic death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan. The young man took his own life in March 2022, with investigations linking his death to the actions of the defendants.

The modus operandi of the alleged criminals is as disturbing as it is manipulative. Reports indicate that the suspects used hacked social media accounts, assuming false identities of attractive young women to lure unsuspecting victims into sending explicit photographs. Subsequently, these images were weaponized to coerce the victims into paying exorbitant sums of money, forcibly extracted under the threat of exposure.

The apprehension of the Ogoshi brothers took place in February 2023 within the vicinity of Lagos’ Ojo axis. Simultaneously, Ezekiel Ejemeh Robert was apprehended in Nasarawa by EFCC operatives. The third defendant’s extradition, however, remains pending.

Mark Totten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, expressed his satisfaction with the rapid progress in extradition efforts, emphasizing the commitment to pursuing these criminals worldwide. He reassured victims that support is readily available and urged them to come forward.

Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, Devin J. Kowalski, contextualized the severity of the issue, noting that financial sextortion is a global crisis affecting adolescents not only in the U.S. but around the world. Kowalski lauded the collaborative spirit between domestic and international law enforcement agencies and their shared goal of shielding young individuals from the horrors of this criminal act.

NAF Helicopter Crashes During Evacuation Mission in Niger State

In a distressing incident, a MI-171 helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) met with a tragic fate during a casualty evacuation mission in Niger state. Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesperson, officially communicated the unfortunate event in a statement on Monday. The crash occurred around 1 pm, close to Chukuba village within the confines of Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the official account, the helicopter had taken off from Zungeru Primary School with the destination set for Kaduna. However, circumstances took a somber turn as the aircraft was found to have crashed near Chukuba village, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The statement by Gabkwet reads, “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, 14 August 2023 at about 1.00 pm near Chukuba village in Niger state.”

Rescue efforts are currently in progress, aimed at ensuring the safety of both the crew members and the passengers who were on board the ill-fated helicopter. Concurrently, preliminary investigations have commenced with the primary goal of shedding light on the plausible cause behind this unfortunate incident.

This is not the first time that the Nigerian Air Force has experienced such a catastrophic event. On July 14, the NAF encountered another aviation mishap when a trainer aircraft belonging to the force crashed in Markurdi, the capital city of Benue state.

The authorities from the NAF clarified that this particular trainer aircraft was involved in routine training exercises when the untoward incident unfolded. While no fatalities were reported, both pilots who were present in the aircraft at the time of the crash were transported to the NAF base hospital in Markurdi for medical treatment.

Court of Appeal Affirms Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

The Court of Appeal, assembled in Benin City, the bustling capital of Edo State, has definitively affirmed Julius Abure’s position as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This milestone pronouncement was communicated through a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Monday.

With unwavering consensus, the three-member panel of justices presiding over the case resolved to dismiss the appeal presented by the appellant. This decision stands as a significant legal validation of Julius Abure’s leadership within the Labour Party.

The backdrop of this legal saga traces back to Lucky Shauibu, purportedly a member of the Labour Party’s Ward 3 Executive in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, who had initiated the action by suspending Abure. However, the Court of Appeal’s ruling has rendered this suspension invalid.

In the pivotal lead judgment delivered by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji Abadua, the court reinforced the decision previously rendered by the Edo State High Court.

The essence of the ruling lies in the assertion that a singular individual cannot unilaterally suspend the National Chairman of the Labour Party, citing the provisions outlined in Article 13 and 17 of the Party’s Constitution as well as the extant Electoral Act of 2022.

This becomes particularly pertinent, especially in light of the appellant’s lack of recognition within the party, rendering his actions ascribed to an “unknown” entity by the party itself.

Lagos Hospital Performs ‘First’ Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery in Nigeria

Distinguished for its innovation, this pioneering procedure involves strategically placed small incisions in the chest, a stark departure from the conventional open-heart surgery. In this revolutionary approach, the surgeon deftly maneuvers between the ribs to reach the heart, negating the need to sever the breastbone. The outcome? Less postoperative pain and a swifter recovery period for patients.

Surgeons at Tristate Hospital accomplished a milestone by executing both off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and mitral valve replacement surgeries on four distinct patients. Notably, these procedures were carried out while the patients’ hearts continued to beat—a testament to the exceptional skill and advancements in modern medical techniques.

Among the recipients of this groundbreaking procedure was an 81-year-old woman necessitating a valve replacement. This achievement not only stands as a testament to the hospital’s commitment to innovative medical care but also underscores the potential for Nigeria’s healthcare sector to blaze new trails.

Kamal Adeleke, an eminent cardiologist and distinguished professor of medicine, commended Tristate Healthcare for their accomplishment. Adeleke revealed that prior to this remarkable achievement, Nigerians were compelled to seek life-saving minimally invasive heart surgeries overseas, with options in Western countries, India, and South Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Adeleke highlighted the groundbreaking nature of this achievement, stating, “Now, we’re using techniques that have never been done in Nigeria. The first one is the minimally invasive heart surgery. Apart from the fact that it is minimally invasive, we also did not stop the heart. The heart was beating while the blood vessels were bypassed.”

He further expressed his pride in Nigeria’s capability to achieve such medical breakthroughs, affirming that when the country is committed and determined, even the most audacious goals can be realized.

NLC Warns of Nationwide Strike Over Potential Fuel Price Hike

Tensions have escalated as oil marketers have indicated that the cost of petrol could surge to over N700 per litre, contingent on the Nigerian naira’s fluctuations against the dollar, particularly within the parallel market. Presently, petrol is retailed at N617 per litre in many regions of the country, with a slightly lower price of N577 observed in Lagos.

Ajaero’s unequivocal warning underscores the NLC’s determination to take immediate action if fuel prices are raised. During the event, Ajaero highlighted the precarious situation, emphasizing that Nigerian workers would not adhere to the customary notice period for strikes should fuel prices undergo an escalation in the coming days.

In Ajaero’s words, “Let me say this, Nigerian workers will not give any notice if we wake up from our sleep to hear that they have tampered with prices of petroleum products. They have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the pump price of petroleum products.”

This declaration is rooted in the NLC’s persistent concern over the financial burden placed on citizens, particularly workers, due to fuel price hikes. The union has consistently advocated for appropriate measures to mitigate the impact of such increases on the populace, including the provision of palliatives.

This heightened tension has evolved against the backdrop of recent events. On July 26, the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government, calling for the reversal of policies deemed “anti-poor” and “insensitive.” Among these concerns were the recent petrol price hike and the sudden elevation of public school fees.

However, the government cited an order from the national industrial court restraining the unions from engaging in industrial action regarding the petrol subsidy removal. The government also maintained that the order prohibited protests across the nation.

Despite this legal framework, organized labor initiated nationwide protests on August 2. This spurred the federal government to initiate contempt proceedings against the unions for defying the order. The protests were eventually suspended on August 3 after union leaders met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.