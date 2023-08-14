UNICAL Female Law Students Speak Out Against Sexual Harassment

In a compelling display of unity and resolve, the University of Calabar (UNICAL) witnessed a significant event today. Female law students, undeterred by adversity, converged to shed light on a critical issue plaguing their academic journey. The protest, aptly named #Unical, stands as a collective outcry against what they deem to be inappropriate conduct by certain teachers, who allegedly demand unwarranted favors in exchange for academic leniency.

The students’ poignant expressions were conveyed through placards, bearing messages such as “let the girl with big breast breathe. stop suffocating us.” These signs served as both a call for empathy and a demand for accountability, as the students sought to bring attention to their unsettling experiences.

The students’ concern is fueled by a sentiment of dismay over the apparent lack of assistance from certain teachers, which has potentially hindered their academic progress. Furthermore, the compromised faculty deadlines have led to repercussions, notably impacting the ability of graduate students to enroll in the Nigerian Law School. In this context, the #Unical protest evolved into an avenue for female students to voice their grievances about alleged gender-based misconduct and harassment, which they claim has persistently marred the educational milieu.

Despite their peaceful intentions, the protesting students assert that they are facing not only silence but also threats and intimidation from certain members of the university administration. Instead of addressing their concerns transparently, they allege that attempts have been made to suppress their voices and stifle their advocacy.

A central figure implicated in the alleged misconduct is Prof Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the Faculty of Law. The students have singled him out, accusing him of utilizing his position to demand inappropriate favors from female students in return for academic advantages. These allegations have stirred public outcry and prompted a collective call for accountability.

Unical female Law students have called out their Dean, Prof Cyril Ndifon. Right now they are being threatened and shushed by the establishment.



The students’ movement emphasizes the paramount need for the university to prioritize the security, well-being, and equitable treatment of its student body. Their appeal resonates in their demand for a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged misconduct. Additionally, they advocate for a comprehensive reformation of the institutional framework to foster a secure and conducive learning environment for all.

The resonance of the #Unical protest extends to social media platforms, where the hashtag has gained traction. This digital momentum reflects a broader societal awareness and solidarity with the students’ cause, as individuals express their support for justice and gender equity. The protest highlights the systemic challenge of sexual harassment within educational institutions, urging stakeholders to respond with urgency and responsibility.