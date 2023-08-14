TG Omori Says Kingship and not Democracy is Needed For Africa’s Progress

In a recent talk on the Zero Conditions podcast, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori, a Nigerian music video director, shared some eye-opening thoughts about how democracy works in Africa. He talked about how poverty can sway voting and why he thinks having kings might work better than democracy.

TG Omori made it clear that he didn’t vote in Nigeria during the elections. He was in South Africa at the time and intentionally didn’t cast his vote. He said, “How do I feel about Nigeria? Nigeria is a jungle. I did not vote. I was in SA [South Africa during the elections]. I intentionally didn’t vote.”

He believes that having kings as leaders could be a better option for Africa than democracy. He explained that democracy might not be as fair as it seems, especially when rich people can use their money to manipulate the system.

He said, “I don’t believe in democracy. We were supposed to be led by kings. I feel like democracy is a freaking scam in the sense that superrich people can always buy their way through it.”

TG Omori’s concerns are more about Africa’s situation rather than a global view of democracy. He thinks that democracy can be easily influenced in Africa, especially where poverty is a big problem. He pointed out, “Not around the world but in Africa. As long as hunger is still a tool then democracy will always have a price.”

Drawing from his own experiences, TG Omori shared stories of people selling their votes when he was younger explaining how vulnerable the system can be to manipulation, especially when people are desperate for a better life.

TG Omori’s perspective raises important questions about the effectiveness of democracy in Africa. His concern that wealth can influence the democratic process is a valid one. In some cases, money can give certain people an unfair advantage, making the system less equal and fair. This is especially true when many people are struggling with poverty and might be tempted to sell their votes for immediate financial relief.

On the other hand, democracy is designed to give a voice to the people and allow them to choose their leaders. It’s a way to make sure everyone’s opinion matters, regardless of their social or economic status. While there might be challenges, the democratic process can also bring transparency, accountability, and the possibility for change through peaceful means.

As for TG Omori’s suggestion of having leaders like kings, it’s important to remember that different forms of government have their pros and cons. While kings might offer stability, they can also lead to concentration of power and lack of representation. Democracy aims to distribute power more evenly and let people have a say in decisions that affect their lives.

TG Omori’s insights highlight some real issues in Africa’s political landscape and while his concerns about money’s influence and vote selling have merit, the conversation should extend to finding ways to strengthen democratic institutions, ensure transparency, and address poverty’s impact on the electoral process. It’s a complex topic with no one-size-fits-all answer, and considering a variety of viewpoints is essential to shaping a fair and effective governance system.

Watch the podcast below