Allow judges do their job – Soyinka tells Obidients; UNICAL vows sanctions, prohibits short skirts and sleeveless shirts | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Allow judges do their job – Soyinka tells Obidients

Renowned playwright and Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has spoken out against what he calls “incipient fascism” in Nigerian politics. In a statement titled ‘Fascism on course (I),’ Soyinka described the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as “one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions” he has ever encountered in any political arena.

Soyinka’s statement follows comments he made on Channels Television and Arise TV, where he condemned the “fascist language” of the LP’s vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. Soyinka criticized Baba-Ahmed for attempting to dictate judgment to the Supreme Court during a Channels TV interview on the poll won by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Nobel laureate also faulted voter suppression in some polling units in Lagos State during the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly poll, among other issues. In a statement titled ‘Media responsibility,’ he noted that his interview with Channels TV had been distorted, thereby rendering his remarks unrecognizable.

Soyinka’s comments come as Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenge the poll results in court. Soyinka believes that the seeds of incipient fascism in the political arena have evidently matured, generating a climate of fear.

In his statement, Soyinka stated, “A refusal to entertain corrective criticism, even differing perspectives of the same position, has become a badge of honor and certificate of commitment.” He added that truth was ultimately at stake and counseled that when one is a party to a conflict, one should not attempt to intimidate the arbiter, dictate the outcome, or impugn, without credible cause, his or her neutrality even before hearing has commenced.

Soyinka also commented on the viral audio conversation between Obi and the Founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, where the former allegedly described the poll as a ‘religious war’ and punctuated the conversation with “Yes Daddy.” The Nobel laureate said, “I have no quarrel with ‘Yes Daddy.’ Roman Catholics are used to saying ‘Yes, Father.’ Secularists say ‘Enh, Baba.’ The context and content are what matters, and lies – where established – raise bothersome issues such as integrity deficiency.”

Soyinka added that in any adjudication, society found it unacceptable that a party to the dispute would resort to influencing tactics by extra-judicial means, such as bribery. Intimidation and threats were merely the obverse complements of material inducement.

In conclusion, Soyinka stated that “coming to terms with an unpalatable projected eventuality…counsels deep reflection, not demonization of the bearer of sour news.” He added that democracy is sometimes a long haul, and for the seriously committed, it requires pulling back the horns a little in order to regroup, rethink, and resurge.

UNICAL vows sanctions, prohibits short skirts and sleeveless shirts

The University of Calabar in Cross River State, Nigeria, has recently taken a stand against indecent dressing among its student body and staff.

The university’s Directorate of SERVICOM has banned a number of revealing clothing items, including short skirts, braless tops, and sleeveless shirts, stating that those dressed inappropriately will no longer be permitted entry onto campus.

The SERVICOM director, Prof Patrick Egaga, explained the decision in a statement, noting that the directorate had been observing an increase in indecent and provocative dressing among some of the students and female staff members at the institution.

Egaga’s statement was clear and comprehensive in listing the clothing items that are now banned on campus: “Specifically, short skirts or gowns above the knee, open backs, crap tops, braless tops and gowns, spaghetti finger, sleeveless tops and gowns, bikinis, see-through, transparent, apparels and revealing contours are no longer tolerated on campus.”

The statement went on to include other prohibited items, such as “handless gowns, bum shorts revealing laps, slit skirts, body hugs, V-necks exposing breasts, tubes, strip-less, rag jeans, shorts above the knee, sleeveless shirts, singlets, lingerie, sagged trousers and others.”

The directive from the university’s SERVICOM directorate is set to take effect from May 2, 2023, and will be enforced by a combination of security personnel and administrative staff. Those found in violation of the new rules will face appropriate sanctions, and may be denied access to university facilities.

Zamfara and Katsina communities suffer abduction of 60 people by bandits

Armed bandits have abducted approximately 60 people, the majority of whom are children, in Zamfara and Katsina states. The affected victims come from various communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, including Kucheri, Wanzamai, and Danwuri, and Yankara town in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The kidnappings took place in the early hours of Friday as the terrorists were traveling from Sububu Forest in Zamfara State to Birnin-Gwari Forest in Kaduna State.

While police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the incident, Channels Television reported that the terrorists were fleeing Zamfara territory due to the military’s heavy bombardment, which had killed over 100 bandits within the week. Ahmad Kucheri, a resident of Tsafe, revealed that the fleeing bandits, who had suffered heavy casualties from the military, were abducting people they encountered along their way out of the state.

“They did not shoot or kill anybody, they just gathered people and not only children but anybody also they see along their way,” he said.

The situation has caused fear and panic among the affected communities, who are still reeling from the trauma of previous attacks. The government and security agencies have been called upon to intervene and rescue the abductees.

As at the time of this report, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, CSP Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to several calls or text messages sent to him. The Zamfara State Commissioner for Security, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mamman Tsafe, who is also from the local government area, did not respond to phone calls put across to him.

Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa abducted by gunmen

Onje Gye-Wado, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State in Nigeria, was kidnapped by gunmen during an attack on his village. The police spokesperson in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

The former deputy governor, who is also a former dean of the faculty of law at Nasarawa State University, was abducted in the early hours of the day from his residence in Gwagi village, Wamba LGA of the state.

In response to the incident, police tactical operatives have intensified their search and rescue operations. According to Nansel, the commissioner of police in Nasarawa state, CP Maiyaki Baba, has assured the public, particularly the family of Gye-Wado, that efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim. He added that the police have mobilized and deployed reinforcement comprising police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search.

While the motive behind the attack is still unclear, the commissioner has urged the public to report any useful information that can aid the police in the rescue operation. This incident is the latest in a series of kidnappings and violent attacks on communities in Nigeria.

The security situation in the country has been a growing concern for citizens and government officials alike. The abduction of the former deputy governor underscores the urgent need for the government to take decisive action to tackle the security challenges in the country.

IGP orders 24/7 security for Easter celebrations

As the 2023 Easter celebrations approach, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered thorough security checks and patrols of all public spaces and essential government assets.

The IGP has also assured Nigerians of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and visitors to the country during this period. According to CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, the IGP has ordered State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to ensure the efficient deployment of police personnel and operational assets to areas of likely security threats within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs).

The IGP has also charged all supervising officers to carry out intensive and proactive visibility patrols at all worship centres, train stations, highways, motor parks, airports, waterways, recreation centres, banks, and other financial institutions. The police have also been directed to take necessary precautions to ensure a crime-free and peaceful environment for religious, cultural, and other socio-economic activities, and boost the confidence of the general public.

To ensure professionalism and courteousness to law-abiding citizens, while remaining firm and ruthless to criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the festive period to perpetrate their unholy and criminal acts, the IGP has directed that all officers and men deployed for these duties must be properly supervised.

As Nigerians celebrate the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP appreciates the citizens for their support and calls on them to continually cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and actionable information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.