The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Gangs of Lagos (Prime Video)

The movie “Gangs of Lagos” revolves around the coming-of-age stories of three close buddies: Obalola (Tobi Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), and Ify (Chike), as they navigate their lives in the bustling and frenzied metropolis.

However, their world is turned upside down when they witness the brutal killing of their adoptive father, which prompts them to join a gang. As election season looms, the trio gets embroiled in gang rivalries that propel them towards their ultimate fate.

Beef (Netflix)

In this 30-minute dark comedy, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun deliver captivating performances as two individuals who are inexplicably drawn into a road rage incident. The on-screen chemistry between the two actors is palpable as they portray strangers who get entangled in a car altercation in a parking lot.

The situation quickly spirals out of control, leading to a suburban street chase and an ongoing feud that spans several months.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Cheryl Strayed’s memoir “Wild” was adapted into a movie and now her essay collection “Tiny Beautiful Things” is becoming a TV series starring Kathryn Hahn.

It follows Clare, a struggling writer whose life is in disarray, including a failing marriage, a rebellious teen daughter, and a stalled career. Despite feeling inadequate, Clare takes over the advice column Dear Sugar and discovers writing it becomes a source of solace and guidance for both herself and her readers.

Chupa (Netflix)

13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) meets his family in Mexico, including his grandfather and former wrestling champion Chava (Demián Bichir) and his outgoing cousins.

While exploring, Alex finds a young chupacabra cub living under a shed and learns that the creature is actually quite friendly. However, a malicious scientist (Christian Slater) is after the Chupa’s powers. To protect their new friend, Alex and his cousins unite against the looming threat.

On a Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video)

Starring Dennis Quaid, this faith-based movie recounts the true story of Doug White’s 2009 emergency landing of a plane carrying his family. White, a Louisiana pharmacist with limited flying experience, must take over the controls when the pilot suffers a fatal heart attack.

With the help of an air traffic controller (Rocky Myers) who breaks protocol to connect him with an experienced pilot (Jesse Metcalfe) over the phone, Doug faces a looming storm that threatens the safety of his wife (Heather Graham), children, and himself.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Brooke Shields, who started modeling at just a few months old, is the subject of a two-part docuseries exploring her life as a child star, sex symbol, and icon. The series focuses on the exploitation and hyper-sexualization she endured during her early years. In the series, Shields takes control of her own story by candidly discussing her experiences, including being sexually assaulted by an unnamed Hollywood figure, her marriage to Andre Agassi, and her friendship with Michael Jackson.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 6, 2023

“Timeless” by Davido makes history as first African album to reach No.1 on US iTunes chart

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again made history with his latest album, “Timeless”. The ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

Tems, Ayra Starr, Koko by Khloe, and four others named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list

Forbes Africa’s annual 30 Under 30 list has been released, highlighting 30 young businesspeople, innovators, and leaders who are driving ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Portable celebrates freedom by sharing food items on the street

Renowned Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again showcased his charitable heart following his recent release ...

YNaija April 3, 2023

‘My girlfriend just told me she’s a lesbian’ – Omah Lay reveals

Omah Lay, the Nigerian artiste known for his hit singles such as “Godly” and “Bad Influence,” has recently revealed some ...

YNaija April 3, 2023

Court grants Portable bail

Nigerian hip hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Ifo, ...

YNaija April 3, 2023

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe converts to Islam and changes name

The Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has changed her name and revealed that she has converted to Islam. Kazeem Adeoti, the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail