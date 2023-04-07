The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Gangs of Lagos (Prime Video)

The movie “Gangs of Lagos” revolves around the coming-of-age stories of three close buddies: Obalola (Tobi Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), and Ify (Chike), as they navigate their lives in the bustling and frenzied metropolis.

However, their world is turned upside down when they witness the brutal killing of their adoptive father, which prompts them to join a gang. As election season looms, the trio gets embroiled in gang rivalries that propel them towards their ultimate fate.

Beef (Netflix)

In this 30-minute dark comedy, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun deliver captivating performances as two individuals who are inexplicably drawn into a road rage incident. The on-screen chemistry between the two actors is palpable as they portray strangers who get entangled in a car altercation in a parking lot.

The situation quickly spirals out of control, leading to a suburban street chase and an ongoing feud that spans several months.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Cheryl Strayed’s memoir “Wild” was adapted into a movie and now her essay collection “Tiny Beautiful Things” is becoming a TV series starring Kathryn Hahn.

It follows Clare, a struggling writer whose life is in disarray, including a failing marriage, a rebellious teen daughter, and a stalled career. Despite feeling inadequate, Clare takes over the advice column Dear Sugar and discovers writing it becomes a source of solace and guidance for both herself and her readers.

Chupa (Netflix)

13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) meets his family in Mexico, including his grandfather and former wrestling champion Chava (Demián Bichir) and his outgoing cousins.

While exploring, Alex finds a young chupacabra cub living under a shed and learns that the creature is actually quite friendly. However, a malicious scientist (Christian Slater) is after the Chupa’s powers. To protect their new friend, Alex and his cousins unite against the looming threat.

On a Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video)

Starring Dennis Quaid, this faith-based movie recounts the true story of Doug White’s 2009 emergency landing of a plane carrying his family. White, a Louisiana pharmacist with limited flying experience, must take over the controls when the pilot suffers a fatal heart attack.

With the help of an air traffic controller (Rocky Myers) who breaks protocol to connect him with an experienced pilot (Jesse Metcalfe) over the phone, Doug faces a looming storm that threatens the safety of his wife (Heather Graham), children, and himself.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Brooke Shields, who started modeling at just a few months old, is the subject of a two-part docuseries exploring her life as a child star, sex symbol, and icon. The series focuses on the exploitation and hyper-sexualization she endured during her early years. In the series, Shields takes control of her own story by candidly discussing her experiences, including being sexually assaulted by an unnamed Hollywood figure, her marriage to Andre Agassi, and her friendship with Michael Jackson.