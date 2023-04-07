The first trailer for Biodun Stephen’s comedy-drama thriller, ‘Hotel Lambaba’, is here. And one word to describe it is… mysterious!

Lady Laide Films, in conjunction with Shutter Speed Projects, has announced the official trailer of their new movie, ‘Hotel Lambaba’ starring a stellar cast like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, Femi Adebayo and more.

While speaking on how the movie was conceived, the Executive Producer, Laide Daramola, described it as a product of teamwork, great storytelling, and an exceptional cast and crew members.

“Hotel Lambaba is an opportunity to showcase the behind-the-scenes that goes on in our society on a daily basis, uncovering murder, the justice system, and much more. This project was exciting, and I’m sure the viewers will love the storytelling and have a good laugh while at it”, she added.

Created by the duo Laide Daramola and Biodun Stephens, the movie follows the mysterious murder of a popular Instagram influencer in Hotel Lambaba, hidden in plain sight and known by only those who want exclusivity or something to hide. The manager is on the neck of the detectives to solve things fast or keep everything hush. But will the killer be caught, and can the death of this popular influencer be kept under wraps? In Hotel Lambaba, everyone is a suspect!

“Having a lot of movies in the works is very exciting, and directing the comedy-drama, ‘Hotel Lambaba’, stands out in all aspects, and everyone needs to look forward to it. I am equally very excited about it and for everyone to see the magic we’ve made”, Director Biodun Stephens said.

The movie will premiere with an exclusive media screening on April 27th and will hit the big screens soon. Hotel Lambaba movie is distributed by Cinemax.

With an exciting set piece, murder mystery, and emotionally grounded storytelling, ‘Hotel Lambaba’ promises to be a thrilling experience for viewers.