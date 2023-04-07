Ortom calls Fr. Alia’s comment on salaries and pensions in Benue ‘unfortunate’

In a recent interview on Arise TV, Governor Samuel Ortom expressed disappointment over comments made by Benue State governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, about the state’s salaries and pensions.

During his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, Alia stated that workers in the state are being owed a backlog of salaries and pensions and that Ortom’s administration has left Benue in an “Intensive Care Unit, ICU.”

Read also: Benue state Governor-Elect Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia outlines plans to tackle state issues

In response to Alia’s statement, Governor Ortom said: “It is an unfortunate statement coming from honourable Alia, Benue State governor-elect. He is no longer a reverend father because he was suspended from priesthood, and so I feel sad about what he said.”

Ortom went on to explain that the civil service in Benue has not been on strike since he came into office because his government has been transparent and fair.

The governor also pointed out that when he took office in 2015, the total salaries arrears, pensions, and gratuity owed by the state were over N70 billion. He stated that an intervention by the Federal Government helped to pay off some of the arrears, but issues arose due to allegations of fund diversion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) investigated the matter and found that no money was diverted from the N28 billion that was given to the state.

“Go back to history since I came in. The civil service have not been on strike, and there must be a reason for them to understand with me why they should not go on strike because my government has been transpirent and ensuring equity and fairness in all things that we do in Benue State.

“Go back to history when I took over in 2015, the total salaries arrears, pensions and gratuity was over N70 billion.

“The Federal Government did an intervention, and we paid. There were issues because people alleged that there was diversion of funds and so on.

“EFCC came in, the ICPC came in and we were giving a clean bill of health because no single kobo was diverted from the N28 billion that was given for the local government and for the state.

“So the remaining balance of about N42 billion, just like other states, was also applying, I did apply. But politics did not permit this money to be given to me.

“As I talked to you, Mr. President approved, the Ministry of Finance approved, and they went to Central Bank, and because of politics, people rose up from Benue State that the money should not be paid to me because I am no longer in APC.

“Everything was done, due diligence was done, DMO had approved, the President had approved, the ministry had approved.

“But getting to the Central Bank, our people from Benue State rose up that ‘look if we pay this money to Ortom’s administration, it means we will not have anything to campaign against him in 2023’. This was what happened.

“As I talked to you, all the documents are there, and the Central Bank was supposed to release this money.

“Unfortunately, I found myself here. The money is still pending. It dents my own administration. So it is politics that has led me not to clear the arrears.

“Now the APC government wants to take advantage of what we have on the ground to clear off the arrears,” he said.