Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the governor-elect of Benue State, has expressed concern about the state of affairs in Benue, stating that the life of civil service is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Rev. Fr. Alia noted with regret that workers in the state are being owed a backlog of salaries as well as pensions.

The governor-elect also highlighted the fact that Benue, being an agrarian state, is capable of feeding the nation. He assured that he would revive agriculture when he takes office. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, he thanked Nigerians for their support in his election.

He stated, “I am grateful to all Nigerians of goodwill, all progressive minds, particularly those who deemed it quite ideal for a very positive change to take place at these past elections. I happen to be the product of this great, free and fair election that took place. I remain very grateful to the presidency. The INEC remain quite firm and resolute for democracy to play out, and indeed, it happened. I’m hoping that Nigerians will continue to stay on the path of that which works for the nation.”

Rev. Fr. Alia also emphasized the need for unity in Nigeria. He said, “I know that we have more in common of what unites us than what divides us. Ethnicity should never be a card to tear us apart. Religion must not be an element to destroy us. What matters first, we are Nigerians. We have a common purpose of unity and unity as a force. We must stay and make our nation country to work.”

As the governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Alia has a big task ahead of him. He will have to address the pressing issues facing Benue State, such as the backlog of salaries and pensions, and revive agriculture to create employment opportunities and improve the economy. It is his responsibility to ensure that the people of Benue State feel the impact of his administration positively.