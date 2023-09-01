Wike Must Also Demolish Aso Villa, Military Barracks – Bwala

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Wike Must Also Demolish Aso Villa, Military Barracks – Bwala

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Daniel Bwala, a representative of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, expressed concerns about Minister Nyesom Wike’s threat to demolish buildings in Abuja that do not align with the city’s original Master Plan. Bwala believes that there are more pressing issues for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister to address than demolition.

Bwala argued that if strict adherence to the original Master Plan is to be enforced, significant government assets, including the Aso Villa (the presidential residence), military barracks, and key buildings in Asokoro, would also need to be demolished, as they deviate from the plan.

Highlighting the complexities of managing the FCT, Bwala emphasized that it is an Administration with numerous vital responsibilities beyond demolition. While acknowledging Minister Wike’s capacity to deliver, Bwala urged him to focus on governance rather than confrontation.

Minister Wike, inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on August 21, issued a stern warning to property owners in Abuja who have strayed from the city’s Master Plan, reaffirming his commitment to restoring the original urban layout. This move has sparked debates about the practicality and implications of such demolitions in the capital city.

Shettima Attributes Banditry and Kidnapping in Northwest to Poor Governance

Vice President Kashim Shettima has addressed the issue of banditry and kidnapping in the North-West, stating that poor governance directly contributes to these challenges. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Coalition of Northern States’ Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (CONSCCIMA) at the presidential villa in Abuja. CONSCCIMA was led by its President, Dalhatu Abubakar.

The North-West region, comprising seven states, including Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto, has been grappling with significant banditry-related incidents, leading to abductions and loss of lives.

Shettima stressed the need for a comprehensive re-engineering and re-strategizing of the region’s affairs to drive accelerated development. He emphasized the importance of revisiting the current state of affairs in the region and developing robust platforms for societal rejuvenation.

The Vice President highlighted that addressing the challenges in the North-West, including banditry and kidnapping, is closely linked to governance issues. He also mentioned the Pulaku initiative as a potential solution for addressing these challenges, emphasizing that development and peace are intertwined and essential for the region’s progress.

FG Shuts Down MMIA, Orders Airlines to Relocate by Oct 1

In a significant development, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has issued a directive requiring all airlines currently operating at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos to relocate from the facility by October 1, 2023.

This directive was conveyed during Keyamo’s inspection tour of the airport, conducted in the company of Kabir Mohammed, the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Keyamo explained the necessity of this move, emphasizing that it is intended to facilitate comprehensive maintenance work at the airport. All airlines and companies presently operating at MMIA have been directed to shift their operations to the new terminal, MMIA Terminal 2.

Furthermore, Minister Keyamo revealed the suspension of two significant projects: airport concessions and the Nigeria Air project. These projects were integral components of the aviation roadmap initiated by the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari. Notably, this suspension does not equate to the cancellation of the Nigeria Air project, ensuring that it remains a possibility for future consideration.

PDP Hails Its 16 Years in Power as Nigeria’s ‘Golden Era’ of Democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) marked its 25th anniversary with a declaration that its 16 years in power (1999-2015) represented Nigeria’s “Golden Era” of democratic governance. The party criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming that it had diminished the progress achieved during the PDP’s tenure.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of the prevailing challenges but to remain optimistic about the triumph of their democratic mandate.

Ologunagba highlighted that the PDP had been a broad-based, all-embracing Pan-Nigerian political party founded on principles of national unity, freedom, social justice, development, and the overall well-being of citizens. He emphasized the party’s commitment to democratic ideals, good governance, and citizens’ participation in political leadership.

The PDP spokesman underlined the significance of the party’s contributions to Nigeria’s democratic process, including the promotion of the rule of law, the separation of powers, personal freedom, a free press, credible elections, economic liberalization, infrastructure development, employment opportunities, and business growth during its years in government.

He also pointed out the economic achievements of the PDP administration, such as securing $18 billion in debt relief from the Paris and London Clubs, revitalizing various sectors, and leaving behind a robust $550 billion economy. In contrast, the PDP criticized the APC for a decline in foreign direct investment and foreign exchange reserves during its tenure.

The PDP’s commemoration of its 25th anniversary highlights the ongoing political discourse in Nigeria, with both major parties presenting their records and perspectives on governance and development.

High Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Iyorchia Ayu’s PDP Suspension

In a recent ruling, a high court in Benue State, Gboko, has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Nongo Ordue, representing the 17-member executive of Iyorchia Ayu’s Igyorov council ward in Gboko Local Government Area. The suit aimed to overturn Ayu’s suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and reinstate him as the national chairman.

Presiding Judge D.M Igyuse characterized the suit as an abuse of the court process, explaining that it was an attempt to relitigate an issue that had already been addressed by a high court in Makurdi. In the suit marked MHC/85/2023, Judge Maurice Ikpambese had ruled that Ayu could no longer hold the position of national chairman due to the loss of his party membership at the ward level.

Clement Mue, counsel to the PDP, argued that the current suit constituted an abuse of the court process, as it was essentially an attempt to overturn the previous court’s decision. Mue informed the court that Ayu had filed an appeal against the Makurdi court’s decision, which was still pending.

Judge Igyuse pointed out that the plaintiffs had previously filed a similar claim in a suit marked GHC/36/2023, including Ayu as the 18th complainant. This suit had been struck out by high court 3 in Gboko on June 27. Consequently, Judge Igyuse dismissed the current case, describing it as “the worst form of abuse of court process.”