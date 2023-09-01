Exciting Nollywood Movies to Watch This September!

The anticipation is over, and September is here, bringing with it a slew of Nollywood films that are sure to captivate audiences both in cinemas and on streaming platforms. In this article, we’ll take you through a curated list of six must-watch Nollywood movies releasing this month.

Strained

Release Date: September 1, 2023

“Strained” is an emotional rollercoaster, delving into the intricacies of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The story revolves around a couple celebrating the birth of their first child, but the wife must confront a painful past. Starring Queen Nwokoye, Tracey George, Padita Agu, Adaeze Onuigbo, and Sam Sunny, this heartfelt drama is set to touch your heart.

A Bag of Trouble

Release Date: September 1, 2023

Initially postponed, “A Bag of Trouble” finally arrives this month. Directed and written by Mazi Chimex, and produced by Collis T. Miller, it’s a psychological exploration of a young man’s life, turned upside down by a gift from a wealthy politician. Featuring Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Bimbo Oshin, and more, this film promises thought-provoking storytelling.

Mami Wata

Release Date: September 8, 2023

“C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi presents ‘Mami Wata,’ a West African folktale brought to life in stunning black and white. Produced by Oge Obasi, the story unfolds in a threatened village dealing with issues involving the water deity, Mami Wata. With an ensemble cast including Kelechi Udegede, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, and Rita Edochie, expect a visually striking and culturally rich experience.

Kanaani

Release Date: September 15, 2023

“Kanaani” explores the challenges of separated lovers facing the hardships of migration. Directed by Tola Olatunji and written by Tunde Apalowo, this poignant tale stars Gabriel Afolayan, Ivia Okujaye, Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, Joseph Benjamin, and others. Set against the backdrop of a small fishing village in Edo state, it’s a journey of enduring love facing the ultimate test.

A Weekend To Forget

Release Date: September 22, 2023

Inkblot’s latest offering, “A Weekend To Forget,” delves into the lives of seven individuals whose weekend turns unforgettable. Featuring Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, and Neo Akpofure, this Damola Ademola directorial debut explores the consequences of pursuing one’s darkest desires and delves into the depths of human psychology.

The Black Book

Release Date: September 22, 2023 (Netflix)

Prepare for a gripping crime thriller as “The Black Book” by Editi Effiong arrives on Netflix. This highly anticipated film uncovers old scores when corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, triggering a relentless quest for justice. Starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Denola Grey, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, and an ensemble cast of seasoned actors, it’s a must-watch for suspense enthusiasts.

Don’t miss these exciting Nollywood releases this September. Whether you prefer the big screen or streaming from the comfort of your home, these films promise to deliver exceptional storytelling and unforgettable experiences.