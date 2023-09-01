Exciting Nollywood Movies to Watch This September!

The anticipation is over, and September is here, bringing with it a slew of Nollywood films that are sure to captivate audiences both in cinemas and on streaming platforms. In this article, we’ll take you through a curated list of six must-watch Nollywood movies releasing this month.

Strained

Release Date: September 1, 2023

“Strained” is an emotional rollercoaster, delving into the intricacies of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. The story revolves around a couple celebrating the birth of their first child, but the wife must confront a painful past. Starring Queen Nwokoye, Tracey George, Padita Agu, Adaeze Onuigbo, and Sam Sunny, this heartfelt drama is set to touch your heart.

A Bag of Trouble

Release Date: September 1, 2023

Initially postponed, “A Bag of Trouble” finally arrives this month. Directed and written by Mazi Chimex, and produced by Collis T. Miller, it’s a psychological exploration of a young man’s life, turned upside down by a gift from a wealthy politician. Featuring Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Bimbo Oshin, and more, this film promises thought-provoking storytelling.

Mami Wata

Release Date: September 8, 2023

“C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi presents ‘Mami Wata,’ a West African folktale brought to life in stunning black and white. Produced by Oge Obasi, the story unfolds in a threatened village dealing with issues involving the water deity, Mami Wata. With an ensemble cast including Kelechi Udegede, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, and Rita Edochie, expect a visually striking and culturally rich experience.

Kanaani

Release Date: September 15, 2023

“Kanaani” explores the challenges of separated lovers facing the hardships of migration. Directed by Tola Olatunji and written by Tunde Apalowo, this poignant tale stars Gabriel Afolayan, Ivia Okujaye, Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, Joseph Benjamin, and others. Set against the backdrop of a small fishing village in Edo state, it’s a journey of enduring love facing the ultimate test.

A Weekend To Forget

Release Date: September 22, 2023

Inkblot’s latest offering, “A Weekend To Forget,” delves into the lives of seven individuals whose weekend turns unforgettable. Featuring Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, and Neo Akpofure, this Damola Ademola directorial debut explores the consequences of pursuing one’s darkest desires and delves into the depths of human psychology.

The Black Book

Release Date: September 22, 2023 (Netflix)

Prepare for a gripping crime thriller as “The Black Book” by Editi Effiong arrives on Netflix. This highly anticipated film uncovers old scores when corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, triggering a relentless quest for justice. Starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Denola Grey, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, and an ensemble cast of seasoned actors, it’s a must-watch for suspense enthusiasts.

Don’t miss these exciting Nollywood releases this September. Whether you prefer the big screen or streaming from the comfort of your home, these films promise to deliver exceptional storytelling and unforgettable experiences.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 29, 2023

Izu Ojukwu’s ’77: The Festac Conspiracy’ Set to Bring Nigeria’s History to the Big Screen

Prepare for an engaging cinematic experience as a new historical drama, “77: The Festac Conspiracy,” is set to hit the ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

The Real Housewives of Lagos Returns for Season 2 with Exciting Additions

Get ready for another dose of opulence, drama, and friendships as The Real Housewives of Lagos gears up for its ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Layi Wasabi and More To Feature in Upcoming Inkblot Production

Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, a renowned figure in the entertainment world, is set to grace the screen once again, alongside other notable ...

YNaija August 28, 2023

NOSC Calls for Film Submissions for Oscars 2024

The Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has extended a cordial invitation to the country’s talented filmmakers, urging them to submit ...

YNaija August 25, 2023

Netflix Unveils Thrilling Trailer for “The Black Book” – A Tale of Revenge and Redemption

Netflix has unveiled the much-anticipated official trailer for its upcoming release, “The Black Book,” setting the stage for an enthralling ...

YNaija August 24, 2023

Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller “Everything Scatter” Takes on Police Brutality and Protests in Nigeria

Nigerian creative powerhouse Jade Osiberu is once again poised to make waves with her upcoming crime-thriller “Everything Scatter,” a cinematic ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail