Easter in Nigeria: 6 Fun-Filled Activities to Celebrate the Season

Easter is almost upon us, and if you’re in Nigeria, it’s time to get cracking on some fun activities to make the most of the holiday. Sure, you could spend the entire holiday lounging on the couch and binge-watching your favorite shows, but where’s the fun in that?

Plus, after the year we’ve all had, we could all use a little bit of excitement in our lives.

So, put down that remote, dust off those bunny ears, and get ready for some egg-cellent Easter activities! In this article, we’ve rounded up six fun-filled activities to keep you entertained during the holiday season.

So, whether you’re spending the holiday solo or with your loved ones, let’s make this Easter one to remember!

Host a B.Y.O.E. Bash

Tired of hosting the same old potluck dinners and cocktail parties? Spice things up with a Bring Your Own Everything (B.Y.O.E.) party! That’s right, everything. From food and drinks to party games and decor, let your guests bring whatever they want to the table (literally).

Not only is it a fun way to see what your friends and family come up with, but it also takes the pressure off of you to provide everything. No need to stress over cooking – just sit back, relax, and enjoy the party!

To make it even more exciting, throw in a few surprises to keep your guests on their toes. Have a “mystery dish” contest where everyone brings a dish without revealing what it is, or host a “decorate your own dessert” bar with all the toppings and decorations your heart desires.

The possibilities are endless with a B.Y.O.E. party, so get creative and have fun with it! Just make sure to set some ground rules (like no live animals or illegal substances) and you’ll be good to go!

Discover the Best Restaurants

From rooftop bars to beachside cafes, there’s no shortage of options for foodies and adventurers alike during the Easter holidays.

One great option is to go on a culinary crawl through a particular neighborhood or district. This is a great way to experience the local culture and cuisine while also getting some exercise and fresh air.

If you prefer a more upscale experience, consider a night out at a fancy restaurant or lounge. Dress up, sip cocktails, and indulge in decadent cuisine while enjoying the city lights and live music.

No matter what your style or budget is, there’s a cool restaurant in Nigeria waiting to be discovered. So grab some friends, put on your stretchy pants, and get ready for a fun and delicious adventure.

A Fun Day at the Beach

Looking for a fun and affordable activity? Look no further than the beach!

Whether you’re interested in swimming, sunbathing, or simply enjoying a good book, the beach presents the perfect option. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can try your hand at water sports like jet skiing!

One of the best things about the beach in Nigeria is that it’s accessible to everyone. With plenty of public beaches available, you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy a day in the sun.

Budget-Friendly Picnic

Who says you need to spend a lot of money to have fun with your family or a loved one? With plenty of parks in Nigeria offering free access to the public, you can easily plan a budget-friendly picnic for your loved ones.

Before you head out, be sure to do your research online to find a park that meets your needs. Look for parks with amenities like playgrounds, restrooms, and picnic areas, so you can make the most of your day outdoors.

And the best part? Setting up a picnic in the park is totally free! All you need is a blanket, some snacks, and a few outdoor games, and you’re good to go!

Conquer Africa’s Longest Canopy Walkway at the Lekki Conservation Center

Ready to take a walk on the wild side? Look no further than the Lekki Conservation Centre, where you can brave the longest canopy walkway in Africa! But that’s not all – this sprawling green oasis in the heart of Lagos has everything from wildlife spotting to bird watching, and even a chance encounter with a crocodile or two (if you’re feeling brave).

If you’re not quite ready to come face-to-face with a reptile, you can take a leisurely stroll through the mangroves and learn about the native flora and fauna – just watch out for the monkeys! And if you’re feeling adventurous, take a walk on the wild side and experience the forest from a different angle. Who needs a boring old ground-level view when you can walk on planks high above the treetops?

So, whether you’re a nature lover, a wildlife enthusiast, or just looking for a unique adventure this Easter, the Lekki Conservation Centre is a fun destination in Lagos. Get ready to channel your inner Tarzan (or Jane) and take a walk on the wild side!

Throw the Perfect Easter Party

Easter is also a great excuse to let your hair down and have some fun! And what better way to celebrate than by throwing a party or hitting the clubs with your friends?

Whether you’re in Lagos, Abuja, or any other major city in Nigeria, there are plenty of venues that cater to party-goers of all tastes. From trendy nightclubs to underground speakeasies, there’s no shortage of options for those looking to dance the night away.

And if you’re feeling extra festive, why not throw your own Easter bash? Break out the pastel decorations, whip up some colorful cocktails, and invite all your friends over for a night of fun and frivolity.