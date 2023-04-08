‘We used to be close, but we no longer talk often’- Davido opens up on relationship with Burna Boy

Nigerian superstar Davido, renowned for his Afrobeat music, has opened up about the state of his relationship with fellow musician Burna Boy.

In a recent interview on New York-based Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning Show, Davido revealed that while the two artists were on good terms, their friendship is not as strong as it once was.

Davido stated that although he and Burna Boy occasionally spoke, they didn’t have meaningful conversations anymore.

The Omo Baba Olowo crooner further affirmed that unity among Afrobeats artists was vital, and he had spoken to Burna Boy about it. Davido also disclosed that he had received calls from Burna Boy and fellow musician Wizkid, adding that he and Burna Boy were once “mad close.”

It’s worth noting that the friendship between Davido and Burna Boy has been tumultuous. In 2020, the two reportedly engaged in a physical altercation at a Ghanaian club. Davido cleared the air, stating that the altercation did not involve them personally, but rather their respective teams.

Despite their rocky past, Davido expressed a desire to resolve any issues he may have with Burna Boy.