‘We used to be close, but we no longer talk often’- Davido opens up on relationship with Burna Boy

Nigerian superstar Davido, renowned for his Afrobeat music, has opened up about the state of his relationship with fellow musician Burna Boy.

In a recent interview on New York-based Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning Show, Davido revealed that while the two artists were on good terms, their friendship is not as strong as it once was.

Davido stated that although he and Burna Boy occasionally spoke, they didn’t have meaningful conversations anymore.

The Omo Baba Olowo crooner further affirmed that unity among Afrobeats artists was vital, and he had spoken to Burna Boy about it. Davido also disclosed that he had received calls from Burna Boy and fellow musician Wizkid, adding that he and Burna Boy were once “mad close.”

It’s worth noting that the friendship between Davido and Burna Boy has been tumultuous. In 2020, the two reportedly engaged in a physical altercation at a Ghanaian club. Davido cleared the air, stating that the altercation did not involve them personally, but rather their respective teams.

Despite their rocky past, Davido expressed a desire to resolve any issues he may have with Burna Boy.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 8, 2023

Lampard’s return to Chelsea sees a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wolves

Frank Lampard’s return as interim Chelsea manager didn’t go as planned, as his team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton ...

YNaija April 8, 2023

Easter in Nigeria: 6 Fun-Filled Activities to Celebrate the Season

Easter is almost upon us, and if you’re in Nigeria, it’s time to get cracking on some fun activities to ...

YNaija April 7, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

“Timeless” by Davido makes history as first African album to reach No.1 on US iTunes chart

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again made history with his latest album, “Timeless”. The ...

YNaija April 6, 2023

Tems, Ayra Starr, Koko by Khloe, and four others named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list

Forbes Africa’s annual 30 Under 30 list has been released, highlighting 30 young businesspeople, innovators, and leaders who are driving ...

YNaija April 5, 2023

Portable celebrates freedom by sharing food items on the street

Renowned Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again showcased his charitable heart following his recent release ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail