Article

Idris Elba is replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Despite the failures and dissatisfaction with the first Suicide Squad, the movie still did well at the box office. A bland script, dull characters, and a generically vapid villain in Enchantress, I never thought the movie would be greenlit for a sequel. But it is now and the rest is history. The sequel will be helmed by James Gunn, and so far there has been interesting developments: Margot Robbie reprising her role in the film despite being cast in her own standalone feature Birds of Prey, and Warner Bros. announcing that Will Smith will not be reprising his role as Deadshot.

According to multiple sources, the busy Idris Elba (who has Hobbs & Shaw and, uhm, Cats coming up later this year) is replacing Smith as the Suicide Squad’s resident marksman, in a sequel that the Hollywood Reporter describes as consisting largely of new characters not seen in the original film, with the key exceptions being Deadshot and Harley Quinn. Frankly, Will Smith’s Deadshot was a poor lead. All of Smith’s charisma and inherent likability couldn’t save his character from being the generic and awkward mess that he is.

Following the announcement that Elba will replace Smith, some fans are calling it a major upgrade. Well, we will find out. Suicide Squad 2 hits theaters August 6, 2021.

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

How Steven Spielberg’s push against Netflix can hurt the chances of African movies at the Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards, for which critical darling Roma took home major wins, came with a surprising post-script: Steven Spielberg wants the ...

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2019

C J Obasi’s ‘Hello, Rain’ has screened on every continent, and now it will premiere in Australia

I can’t think of any Nigerian film that has enjoyed a lot of film festival appearances than Hello, Rain, the ...

Emmanuel Onwuchekwa February 27, 2019

Black Panther’s wins at the Oscars were the wins that really made a statement

We rejoiced with Ryan Coogler’s cast of Marvel’s Black Panther as they stormed the SAG awards and took home two ...

Bernard Dayo February 27, 2019

The trailer for ‘Being Annabel’ is so bad it will give you an existential crisis

Put bluntly, the trailer for Being Annabel is bad. And the greatest travesty? The movie will be in cinemas next ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

Imoh Umoren has given us visuals to his upcoming movie ‘Dear Bayo’

In September, 2018, Imoh Umoren tweeted that he was planning on churning out more TV shows in 2019. In other ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

David Oyelowo joins cast of ‘Peter Rabbit’ sequel

According to reports, the upcoming sequel to Peter Rabbit has added David Oyelowo to the cast. Simply titled Peter Rabbit ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail