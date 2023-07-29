Swifties Strike Again: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Generates Earthquake in Seattle

During Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, devoted fans, known as Swifties, created seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, as reported by CNN. The groundbreaking phenomenon occurred as enthusiastic fans filled the sold-out venue for back-to-back shows, totaling a staggering 144,000 attendees.

This seismic event has drawn comparisons to the legendary “Beast Quake” of 2011 when fans of the Seattle Seahawks football team erupted in celebration after an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn Lynch. Interestingly, the rapturous celebration during the Swift concert was detected on the same local seismometer that captured the “Beast Quake,” according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, analyzed the seismic data from both nights of the Taylor Swift concert and noticed that they exhibited the same pattern of signals. She emphasized that if the data is overlaid on top of each other, they appear nearly identical.

The main difference between the seismic activities during the July 22 and July 23 shows was approximately 26 minutes. Caplan-Auerbach later discovered that the Sunday show was delayed by about half an hour, accounting for the variation.

Although the magnitude difference between the “Beast Quake” and the “Swift Quake” was only 0.3, Caplan-Auerbach highlighted that the Swifties surpassed the Seahawks fans in terms of seismic impact, as the shaking during the concert was twice as strong.

Explaining the distinction between the two events, Caplan-Auerbach noted that the cheering and celebration during a football touchdown last for only a few seconds and eventually die down. In contrast, the energy generated during Taylor Swift’s concert spanned about 10 hours and was influenced by the rhythm of the music, speakers, and beat, leading to stronger ground-shaking.

The “Swift Quake” has undoubtedly left a seismic mark in music and pop culture history, showcasing the immense influence and devotion of Taylor Swift’s passionate fanbase.