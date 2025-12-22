Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

“Who’s Dat Girl” Ayra Starr and Rema are Telling the World that Ayra is That Girl with their New Hit Single

The weekend was a mostly peaceful one in the Nigerian media, with news of the AFCON kickoff show, a political and cultural installation and good news in the Nigerian box office.

Here’s a short catch up of what happened over the the weekend;

Davido Delivers Powerful Performance At AFCON Kick-off Concert

The Afrobeats star who was the headline artist for the kick-off concert held at the Olm Souissi Fan Zone In Rabat, Morocco on Saturday delivered a powerful performance.

The hit maker who was introduced on stage by his hypeman “Special Splash” took to the stage amidst cheers from football fans in the stadium delivered an impressive performance, with a blend of his classic hit songs and the recent songs.

Nollywood Actress Doris Ogala Arrested

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, was reportedly arrested over the weekend amidst a series of allegations leveled against well known pastor, Chris Okafor.

While there has been no news of why the actress was truly picked up by the police, comedian DeeOne shared on his instagram that the actress had been found with substances by the Nigerian authorities.

The police have yet to share any news on the arrest.

Behind The Scenes Amasses Over 300 million Barely Two Weeks Since Release

Funke Akindele’s latest movie Behind The Scenes has continued to achieve box office success, just 11 days after its release.

The movie has reportedly amassed over 300 million Naira since its release and has continued to remain at the top of the Nigerian box office movies since its release.

Seyi Tinubu Gets Installed As Okanlomo Of Yorubaland

The son of the president, Seyi Tinubu has been officially appointed as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1.

The installation happened at a celebration in the palace of the Alaafin in Oyo town. The speaker for the Oyo State House of Assembly, hailed the honor and praised Seyi Tinubu for his philanthropic contributions to Nigerian youth, while emphasizing that the title was beyond a ceremonial one.

Fire Guts Firs Building

Over the weekend, chaos ensued at the FIRS building in Abuja as a fire broke out due to an electrical fault.

The fire which affected the fourth floor of the building, was quickly extinguished before it spread to other sections of the building.

There were no reports of casualties in the fire.