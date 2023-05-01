Tchidi Chikere’s Ex-wife Nuella Njubigbo Remarries Amidst Controversy

Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo has made headlines with her reported marriage to Carlos Jean, ex-husband of fellow actress Uche Ogbodo.

Rumors of their romantic involvement have been circulating for some time, although Nuella has yet to confirm or deny them. However, a video of the couple’s court marriage ceremony has surfaced online, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Read Also: Tchidi Chikere finds love again, announces third marriage

It is worth noting that Carlos Jean had previously been incarcerated in Spain, which has led some to question Nuella’s choice of partner. Nonetheless, the actress seems to have moved on from her previous marriage to movie producer Tchidi Chikere, which ended amidst allegations of domestic violence and infidelity.

While some have expressed their congratulations to the newlyweds, others have criticized Nuella’s decision to marry an ex-convict and speculated on whether she is trying to compete with her former husband.