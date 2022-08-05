The Y! Impact List

As humans, as Africans and Nigerians, our tastes, perceptions, and opinions are always changing, shifting, and refining by reason of our relationship with the world and the world’s effect on us and, in turn, the culture.

So, we have compiled this list of the most buzz-worthy moments in the month of July that have shaped culture. The moments that have had us at the edge of our seats, questioning, interacting, reacting, mourning, and celebrating.

It’s our purview that this list takes us down memory lane to rethink that moment in time and what that means for us as people from here on out.

Ada Ameh

Ada Ameh, a Nigerian actress who spent more than 20 years working in the country’s film industry, is best known for playing Anita in the 1996 film Domitilla and Emu Johnson in the critically acclaimed Nigerian television series The Johnsons.

Alongside other Nollywood actors, including Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ikedieze, and Olumide Oworu, Ameh appeared in the television series “The Johnsons”.

Ada Ameh passed away on July 17, 2022.

Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, popularly known as ‘the dancing senator’, savored the sweet taste of success as he was declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election on July 16, 2022.

He received 403,371 votes, defeating Gboyega Oyetola, the current governor and APC candidate, who received 375,027.

Tems

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as “Tems” has been having a terrific year so far.

In the month of July, she recorded her first ever entry as a lead artiste on the world’s biggest music chart – Billboard Hot 100. Her hit single “Free Mind” debuted at No. #90 on the global music chart.

She was also featured and credited as a songwriter on music legend Beyonce’s 2022

album ‘Renaissance’ on track 10 ‘Move’.

Tems also recorded a cover of Bob Marley’s “No, Woman No Cry” with a Kendrick Lamar sample of “Alright” for the soundtrack of Marvel Studios’ most recent film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tobi Amsuan

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletics event when she won the gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

In the semifinal, she set a new world record of 12.12 seconds, and in the final, she broke it with a time of 12.06 seconds to win the gold.

Burnaboy

Burna Boy has created an indisputable body of work out of his doubts, controversy, and egotistical slights. The Nigerian artist released his sixth studio album tagged ‘Love Damini’ on July 8, 2022.

The record, which is his most private work to date, allows listeners into his disordered and flawed inner world.

Heartbreak, loss, anxiety, politics, sex, and love all make appearances on stage throughout the course of a marathon of 19 tracks, each having a different impact.

Princess Comedian

Damilola Adekoya, also known as Princess Comedian, is a gifted Nigerian comedian, content producer, actor, and influencer.

She faced harsh criticism on and off social media when she decided to pursue the Baba Ijesha case to the end.

Princess felt compelled to defend the girl who was placed in her care by her parents because she always encouraged all of her children to speak the truth despite the repercussions.

Her tenacity was rewarded when Baba Ijesha was eventually sentenced to 16 years in prison on different counts.

Davido

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has never hidden his affection for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and has frequently gone out of his way to help him, notably in his bid to become governor of Osun State.

Davido was seen in Osun, bonding with the electorate and urging them to vote for his uncle.

As the election got closer, Davido practically relocated to Osun State in solidarity with his uncle.

On Thursday, July 14, the singer showed his spiritual side as he led a prayer session before the team set out for a campaign rally.

The singer could be seen in the midst of a crowd of supporters clad in an agbada (flowing robe) with the inscription “Imole lokan,” which literally means “it is the turn of light.”

On his Instagram page, he wrote, “No intimidation, no violence. No retreat, no surrender.!!! Imole de!! #osunguber #2022 awa lokan.”

Funke Akindele

On July 12, 2022, Funke Akindele was announced by the People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, as the running mate for the 2023 Lagos state governorship election.

In an official announcement on her Instagram page, the actress said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women, and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

Peter Obi

Peter Obi announced on March 24, 2022, that he would run for president of Nigeria on the PDP platform, but then withdrew his declaration and said he would instead run on the platform of the Labour Party.

Younger generations under 30 have proven to be among Obi’s most ardent supporters, demonstrating their support through social media, protests, and street marches.

Obi announced his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on July 8, 2022.

David Hundeyin

Controversial Investigative journalist in exile, David Hundeyin, released a viral article, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate”, where he compared the presidential ambitions of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to that of world-class drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

According to Hundeyin, Tinubu is not the only person with a bad reputation. Many Nigerian politicians, he pointed out, have a history of trafficking in drugs.

Caroline Danjuma

The fight for “women in politics” is no longer a topic on social media because so many celebrities, especially women, are now playing the game.

Caroline Danjuma, a well-known Nollywood actress, joined the group of female celebrities running for political office in several regions of the nation.

On July 18, 2022, Caroline announced on social media that she had been selected as the African Action Congress’s (AAC) deputy candidate for governor of Akwa Ibom.

Deji Adeyanju

Socio Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has received a lot of backlash recently for his relentless attacks on Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Adeyanju disclosed that he ended his support for him after their three hours meeting. The activist alleged that Peter Obi was not a saint but was as corrupt as others.

Adeyanju said in a series of tweets that Obi had admitted to him that he had put billions of Anambra State dollars into his family business and was still trying to defend it.

He asserts that Peter Obi, despite not being a saint, is the best candidate out of those who are running, particularly given his cost-cutting theory.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy governorship candidate in Rivers State’s upcoming 2023 general election.

Tonto Dikeh was given a warm welcome by Rumuokwuta leaders, women, and youths as well as by the entire Obio Akpor LGA of Rivers State following the announcement of her candidacy for deputy governor.

The actress had a huge turnout, with crowds of people showing up to greet her.

Shola (JayyTheDope)

The Founder of The Alpha Media, Babatunde Olusola, released a book on July 1, 2022, titled “Becoming a Better Man”.

The controversial Twitter influencer received a lot of bad press when a profile of his came to light on the social media platform Twitter. Shola had adopted that he was now a life coach who assists men in determining the right path for their lives and grooms them to become high-value men.

The men’s life coach also said he was charging 200 dollars for a mentorship session.

Soon after that, Shola’s Twitter page became verified, but it seems that Twitter reviewed that decision, as not too long after, the Twitter influencer lost the verification.

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo had a face off with Carolyn Hutchings, fellow cast member of the reality series Real Housewives of Lagos, on Twitter when the final episode of the reunion aired.

The ladies have had a rusty relationship since their appearance on the reality TV show.

The actresses/reality show stars’ fight centered on lies, age deceit, and fake life, amongst other things.

Pamilerin

Social media influencer, Pamilerin, took to social media to announce his engagement to long time girlfriend Motunrayo Fagbuyi at the beginning of the month.

In what many called a dream proposal, Pamilerin paid a whopping sum of 3.5 million naira for a helicopter with a banner saying “Will you marry me?”

The media personality tied the knot with the love of his life, Motunrayo, on Saturday, July 16th.

Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani, popularly known for her business, “Tiannah Empire,” nearly hit Chioma in the reunion show of the Real Housewives of Lagos.

While the reason for their exchange was not clear, Toyin mentioned that Chioma cannot joke with her life’s work. On the other hand, Chioma mentioned that Lawani needed to focus on her business and not her own.

Toyin also got into it with fellow reality star Carolyn Hutchings. The former best friends called each other derogatory names while spilling dirt from their past.

Lawani also accused Hutchings of sleeping with her former partner, which led to the end of their relationship.

Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, admitted that he received payment to support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

After endorsing the APC in the impending Osun State governorship race on his Instagram page, Portable faced backlash on social media.

Portable was also disqualified as a nominee for the Headies Awards 2022 for threatening to kill his co-nominees.

Portable was nominated to contest in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories when The Headies unveiled the nominees for its 2022 edition.

Chioma Goodhair

Undoubtedly, the first season of “Real Housewives of Lagos” was packed with drama and salacious details.

The last scene between Carolyna Hutchings and Chioma Ikokwu (also known as Chioma Goodhair) was one of the unexpected developments that caught spectators off guard. The two women had been close friends up until that time.

During the reunion, Chioma received an award for best latecomer and apologised sincerely. She spoke about being on the road to recovery and that her lateness was not an attempt to steal the limelight as accused by Toyin.

Daniel Regha

Daniel Regha, popularly known for his unsolicited opinions on the social media platform Twitter, had a very interesting July.

The social media influencer signed a contract with a reputable real estate company, Hush Homes Limited.

Nigerian Twitter has also noted Daniel for a particular ankara he wears to every event. Daniel’s confidence, however, is not shaken by said discussions, as he will always say what he thinks.