Fireboy DML is bringing the heat with his new album ‘PlayBoy’

The eagerly awaited album ‘Playboy’ by Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has finally been released.

Since Olamide first introduced Fireboy DML to the music business in 2019, he has had phenomenal success and has become a force to be reckoned with.

Early on Friday morning, the 14-track album was made available to the public for streaming and downloading.

Fireboy collaborated with artists like Asake, Euro, Chris Brown, Shensea, Rema, and Ed Sheeran on his third studio album.

Change, Bandana, Ashawo, Playboy, Adore, Sofri, Diana, and Compromise are among the songs on the album.

Fireboy has made a name for himself in Nigeria’s music industry. Additionally, he has received numerous accolades for his work.

Recently, he made history by becoming the first African musician to perform on the main stage at the 2022 BET Awards.

‘Playboy’ follows Fireboy’s 2019 debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,’ and his 2020 album, ‘Apollo’.

At the 14th Headies, “Apollo” took home the album of the year award. Additionally, he left the ceremony with four awards in all.

Fireboy is not here to play at all. He is taking everything he can without leaving anything behind.

Fans are definitely loving Fireboy’s new project. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Click HERE to download Playboy by Fireboy DML

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 4, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 14 may not cost an arm and leg – Here are all the details

The iPhone 14’s rumored price range indicates that it won’t be any more expensive than earlier iPhone models. This is ...

YNaija August 4, 2022

Meet Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, the latest Ph.D. holder in town

Earning a Ph.D. or a professional doctorate requires you to overcome a number of challenges. Dr. Yvonne Chioma Agu-Ofodile was ...

Joshua Ononose August 3, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the Kelis and Beyoncé drama

A song on Beyoncé’s most recent album, Renaissance, has an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake.” The song “Energy” lists Pharrell Williams ...

YNaija August 3, 2022

Fluidé Homes Partners With Mint Organic Care To Elevate Her Customers’ Homely Experience

Fluidé Homes delightedly partnered with Mint on August 1st, 2022. “There is no better way to start a new month ...

Joshua Ononose July 29, 2022

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” is the record you need for a hot girl summer

Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. Renaissance was officially released on Friday and it features dance-ready tunes, experimental sounds, and very sexy ...

YNaija July 28, 2022

“Is Hip-Hop Dead in Africa?” — Coco Ice, Elajoe, and more discuss on MTV Base’s quarterly Musicology series

The meteoric rise of the African entertainment industry into a reckoning force within the global entertainment landscape has been accentuated ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail