Fireboy DML is bringing the heat with his new album ‘PlayBoy’

The eagerly awaited album ‘Playboy’ by Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has finally been released.
Since Olamide first introduced Fireboy DML to the music business in 2019, he has had phenomenal success and has become a force to be reckoned with.
Early on Friday morning, the 14-track album was made available to the public for streaming and downloading.
Fireboy collaborated with artists like Asake, Euro, Chris Brown, Shensea, Rema, and Ed Sheeran on his third studio album.
Change, Bandana, Ashawo, Playboy, Adore, Sofri, Diana, and Compromise are among the songs on the album.
Fireboy has made a name for himself in Nigeria’s music industry. Additionally, he has received numerous accolades for his work.
Recently, he made history by becoming the first African musician to perform on the main stage at the 2022 BET Awards.
‘Playboy’ follows Fireboy’s 2019 debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,’ and his 2020 album, ‘Apollo’.
At the 14th Headies, “Apollo” took home the album of the year award. Additionally, he left the ceremony with four awards in all.
Fireboy is not here to play at all. He is taking everything he can without leaving anything behind.
Fans are definitely loving Fireboy’s new project. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
Click HERE to download Playboy by Fireboy DML
Joshua is a multidisciplinary creative and tech enthusiast who seeks to create meaningful experiences that make for a better and more equal world. He is a creative entrepreneur and human rights activist whose work navigates socio-cultural discourse and how it can be used as a vehicle for change.
