Fireboy DML is bringing the heat with his new album ‘PlayBoy’

The eagerly awaited album ‘Playboy’ by Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has finally been released.

Since Olamide first introduced Fireboy DML to the music business in 2019, he has had phenomenal success and has become a force to be reckoned with.

Early on Friday morning, the 14-track album was made available to the public for streaming and downloading.

Fireboy collaborated with artists like Asake, Euro, Chris Brown, Shensea, Rema, and Ed Sheeran on his third studio album.

Change, Bandana, Ashawo, Playboy, Adore, Sofri, Diana, and Compromise are among the songs on the album.

Fireboy has made a name for himself in Nigeria’s music industry. Additionally, he has received numerous accolades for his work.

Recently, he made history by becoming the first African musician to perform on the main stage at the 2022 BET Awards.

‘Playboy’ follows Fireboy’s 2019 debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,’ and his 2020 album, ‘Apollo’.

At the 14th Headies, “Apollo” took home the album of the year award. Additionally, he left the ceremony with four awards in all.

Fireboy is not here to play at all. He is taking everything he can without leaving anything behind.

Fans are definitely loving Fireboy’s new project. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Glory by Fireboy is what we call music #Fireboy #PlayboytheAlbum pic.twitter.com/0By16jcmhD — F A V V Y (@KvngFavvie) August 4, 2022

Fireboy DML just dropped the ALBUM OF THE YEAR. Make of una go back house and rest. Nothing for you 👍 — Tuchel of Calabar ⭐⭐🇳🇱🇳🇬 (@Officially_Kriz) August 5, 2022

Fireboy DML was made for music🔥🔥🤯 — Playboy Brown (@Ceebrown4PF) August 4, 2022

Fireboy DML is good at what he does. — Seun Akinsanya (@mrboboskie) August 5, 2022

God, Fireboy sings brooooooo, I’m crying – this boy has changed my life with playboy the album. Fireboy DML how can track 1 to 14 be that way ????? Nooooo you bad! — playboy is here kayweb 🖤 (@peterkayweb) August 4, 2022

Click HERE to download Playboy by Fireboy DML