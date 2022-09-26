National grid collapses again; Lagos and others in total blackout

The national grid has once again collapsed, resulting in blackouts in certain areas of the country.

This is the seventh time the grid has collapsed this year.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company issued the following statement via its verified Twitter account on Monday, “This is to notify you that the power outage you are presently experiencing was caused by the system failure of the national grid, which occurred earlier today at 10:50 hrs. Our network’s transmission stations have been disrupted, resulting in a lack of power delivery to our consumers. Please be patient as we wait for the grid to be restored.”

This is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse of the national grid, which occurred earlier today at 10:50hrs. This has affected the Transmission Stations within our network and resulted in the loss…

Eko Electricity Distribution Company also stated, “We regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National Grid at precisely 10:52 am. Presently all our injection substations are out of supply.

“We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc released a similar statement but said the grid collapsed in the nation’s political capital at 10:55 am.

Also, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company announced that the national grid collapsed at 10:51 am, causing disruption to the power supply in the coverage area which includes Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc also announced system failure and stated that the present outage had affected the entire South-East.

Monday’s statement sent by the electricity distribution company in Enugu was signed by Mr. Emeka Ezeh, the business’s Head of Corporate Communications.

Eze disclosed that the system collapsed at 10:51 am on Monday, September 26, 2022.

He said, “This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo.”