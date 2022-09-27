PVCs found in inappropriate locations – INEC; ASUU strike: FG makes U-turn, withdraws orders asking Vice-Chancellors to reopen universities | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

PVCs found in inappropriate locations – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it aims to release its results from an inquiry into purported Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) discovered in various locations across Nigeria in the near future.

Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, stated this on Monday in Lagos during a two-day capacity workshop for INEC Press Corps on crucial topics in the Electoral Act, 2022, and preparations for the 2023 General Election.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, was due to brief Nigerians on the findings, according to Okoye.

“The chairman has made it clear that we were going to investigate that particular issue and that we were going to make our findings public.

“The chairman will make the findings of the commission public as relates to PVCs allegedly found in inappropriate locations,” Okoye said.

“We have retired the Smart Card Readers and incidence forms and nobody can resurrect them. People should leave some of the things that we have already buried.

“We should now be talking about how we advance. We are advancing. Technology moves forward. Technology does not move backward,” Okoye said.

ASUU strike: FG makes U-turn, withdraws orders asking Vice-Chancellors to reopen universities

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday withdrew its earlier directive asking the management of Vice-Chancellors in universities “to ensure that the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resume and commence lectures immediately.”

This was contained in a letter signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr. Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, in Abuja.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier today ordered Vice-Chancellors in universities to re-open schools and to allow students to resume lectures.

The FG had asked the pro chancellors and vice-chancellors to ensure that the striking lecturers resume and commence lectures immediately.

The FG’s directive had caused confusion for the university management as the vice-chancellors were unsure of how to go about the decision.

But the new letter by the National Universities Commission (NUC), which was addressed to the pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of the federal universities is titled; “Withdrawal of Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 Dated 23rd September 2022.”

The new letter referenced NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136 and dated 26 September, partly read; “I have been directed to withdraw the National Universities Commission (NUC) circular Ref, NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 and dated 23rd September 2022 on the above subject. Consequently, the said Circular stands withdrawn.

“All Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Governing Councils, as well as Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities, are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.”

The letter, however, did not give reasons for the withdrawal.

Kogi govt accuses Dangote Cement of forging tax receipt

Dangote Cement Plc Obajana has been accused of falsifying its tax receipt by the Kogi State Government’s Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS).

Salisu Enehe, the acting Chairman of KGIRS, said this on Monday during the ongoing investigation by the State House of Assembly ad hoc Committee on Revenue at the Lokoja Assembly Complex.

Enehe was replying to the committee’s claim that the firm had paid over 14 billion tax to the Agency from 2016 to far.

According to the state revenue chief, the majority of the figures the corporation claimed to have paid are completely false, and the company is urged to review its records.

He claimed that despite receiving billions of naira from the state on a monthly basis, the corporation has neglected to pay taxes owed to the state and Lokoja Local Government Area.

Enehe stated that instead of doing the necessary, the Dangote firm went to court to avoid paying taxes that were legitimately authorized by the state parliament and signed by the governor.

He stated that the lack of tax payment had delayed the state’s progress.

Also speaking, Gabriel Olofu, Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, stated that Dangote Company has refused to pay for commercial premises for the past two years.

Olusegun Ogunbanjo, the business’s Head of Accounts, told the committee that the company had paid N14 billion in taxes since 2016.

Ogun indigenes reject new Oba of Ibese

Some Ibese indigenes have objected to the selection of Oba Rotimi Mulero as the new monarch of the ancient town.

The indigenes, the bulk of whom are Olokojobi Ruling House sons and daughters, staged a peaceful protest in Ibese to express their opposition to Oba Mulero’s appointment as the new Aboro of Ibeseland, Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State.

The Olokojobi descendants protested with placards, saying they would not accept a non-patrilineal individual to govern as Oba of Ibese.

In January 2017, the community that houses Dangote Cement Factory lost its ruler, Oba Joel Bamgbose.

Since then, the Olokojobi Ruling House has been working feverishly to establish a new monarch.

Mulero was recently appointed as the new traditional ruler of Ibese by the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

This followed an alleged election staged by the Ibese kingmakers to choose one of the contenders vying for the stool.

However, the Olokojobis responded that the process should not have begun in the first place because there is a court injunction prohibiting all actions related to Ibese obaship installation.

They accused the kingmakers of breaking the terms of the Ibese statement, claiming that the majority of them were duped into making the wrong decision.

INEC rolls out guidelines for campaigns

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara has published rules for the start of campaigns for the general election in 2023.

During a stakeholders meeting on Monday in Ilorin, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Garba Attahiru, revealed this.

Attahiru, who was represented by INEC Administrative Secretary Julius Yagba, stated that 14 activities had been successfully carried out, as INEC issued the final list of nominated candidates on September 20, 2022.

He stated that the next action will be the start of political party campaigns on September 28.

He went on to say that the conference was intended to remind all stakeholders of their roles and obligations during the campaigns for various offices.

According to him, the presidential and National Assembly campaigns will begin on September 28, while the governorship and state legislature campaigns will begin on October 1.

The State House of Assembly begins on October 12.

“Relying on Section 92 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the commission expects the political campaigns to be civil, devoid of abusive language and without any rancour.

“Section 92 of the Electoral Act 2022 forbids any political campaign or slogan tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly or one likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“Therefore abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or insinuations or innuendoes intended or iikely to provoke violent reactions or emotion should be avoided.

“Parties and candidates are to avoid training or enlisting the services of individuals or groups, e.g. masquerades, for the purpose of adopting physical force or coercion in a manner likely to arouse apprehension during campaigns,” the REC said.

As a result, he cautioned politicians against using armed private security companies during campaigns or electoral processions.

He also urged political parties and their candidates to follow these rules, as breaking them will result in penalties.

He stated that any political party, aspirant, or candidate who violated Section 92 of the Act would face a N1 million fine or 12 months in prison.

He did, however, state that any political party that violated Section 92 would be fined N2 million for the first offense and N1 million for any successive offense.

He went on to say that any candidate or aspirant who equips any person or group to use physical force commits an offense and faces a N500,000 fine or three years in prison if convicted.

He encouraged the Nigeria Police Force and other security services to watch the campaign process and ensure that personnel are deployed efficiently and effectively for peaceful electioneering.