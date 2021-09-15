Nkechi Blessing speaks on social media trolls, Instagram controversies and more #WithChude

Nowadays, social media has gone from being a tool for people to stay connected; it has now become a place where users come to show off their glamorous lives and perfect bodies while also trying to intentionally instigate conflict and provoke emotional responses – especially from celebrities. Emphasising the importance of separating real life from social media is the guest on this week’s episode of #WithChude, actor and film producer, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Speaking on how she has managed to stay centred despite being at the forefront of several social media controversies, Nkechi said, “I have two personalities, one for the gram and one in real life. If you meet me in real life, you’ll love me.“

On the issue of trolling, she said, “You can’t give what you can’t take. I won’t let you see me as being weak. You can’t talk to me anyhow and just go. Some people cry because they get trolled, it won’t get to me, I will give you back”.

“Instagram is to share love and post memorable pictures, not for sadness. If you’re sad, take it up to God. Instagram is not my reality. Why would I let an application that could be gone tomorrow take the better part of my life? I have a life outside of the gram”.

“I had a relationship, we broke up like nothing happened. He came and started ranting and I said, ‘I didn’t meet you on Instagram’. I don’t owe Instagram any explanation. I move on in peace”, she continued.

Nkechi and crossdresser Bobrisky had previously had a clash earlier this year after a fan had tattooed Nkechi’s name on her hand. Nkechi had later told the fan that she didn’t have anything to give her but later apologised when she found out the tattoo was permanent. A fan then commented, saying that she only apologized because she was afraid of Bobrisky. Nkechi responded with insults to both the fan and Bobrisky out of annoyance. The situation escalated with both celebrities hurling hurtful words at each other and spilling secrets.

According to Nkechi, “Bobrisky wanted a fight since 2019, but I was avoiding her with all the strength in me, because when I consider somebody my friend- we may not be best friends but have once posted each other’s pictures and said nice things about each other – I would not come on social media to bring that person down”.

