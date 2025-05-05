Article

Widely anticipated Diezani documentary ‘Is It Your Money?’ is finally released – now streaming on withChude.com

One year after its viral teaser was released, prompting conversation around the region and becoming a top trending topic on Twitter, West Africa’s largest factual content studio, Chude Jideonwo Presents has finally released the our docu-series ‘Is It Your Money?’ – today, the 2nd of May, 2025.

It was announced with an official trailer released on the Instagram handle of its director, Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity). 

The four-part docu-series is “the definitive story of how Diezani Alison-Madueke went from the most powerful woman in Africa to Nigeria’s most wanted international fugitive.”

Hailed as the biggest budget documentary from West Africa to date, and primarily funded by the MacArthur Foundation, it was shot across 3 countries – Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States – and across 8 cities. 

“This has been almost three years of the most painstaking research, shooting, investment, fact-checking, post-production and fending off multiple threats that we will not talk about just yet,” the director, Jideonwo says. 

Part 1 was released this morning and is now streaming exclusively on premium streaming service, withChude.com. Parts 2 – 4 will be released on a weekly basis. 

The documentary has already received awards as ‘Best Documentary’ across Nigeria and been shown at international film festivals across the world. 

It is produced in conjunction with YNaija Studios and Capital Film Productions.

Watch old trailer here.

Watch new trailer here.

