Weekend Recap | Events That Happened Over the Weekend

Nigerian music star Rema has drawn mixed reactions after featuring mannequins resembling Afrobeats icons Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido during his recent performance at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The controversial moment occurred during his 2025 ‘HEIS’ World Tour stop, where he thrilled fans with energetic performances of songs like Ozeba, March Am, Azaman, and Charm. However, his dramatic entrance for the track Hehehe, where he emerged on stage surrounded by lifelike statues of the “Afrobeats Big 3,” quickly became the main point of online discussions.

While some fans viewed the act as a creative tribute to the genre’s pioneers, others criticized it as being “unnecessary” or potentially disrespectful, sparking debate about artistic expression and respect in the music industry.

Nigerian singer Skales has recounted an unexpected experience in a police cell where he ended up performing his hit songs for fellow inmates.

Speaking in a recent interview with Zikoko, Skales revealed he was arrested alongside his manager following a dispute with a Nigerian billionaire. He said the police initially asked him to leave after detaining his manager, but he refused.

“How can you arrest my manager and ask me to go home? I stayed,” he said.

To his surprise, he was recognised by an inmate who requested a performance. “I ended up performing in the cell,” he added.

Actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao has shared her experience of becoming a mother at 20, describing the emotional toll of dealing with societal stigma.

Speaking on the Talk To B podcast, Ajao revealed that getting pregnant out of wedlock left her feeling ashamed and fearful of judgment. “At the time, it felt like the world was against me. I was scared of being called a ‘baby mama’ and thought I might never get married,” she said.

She explained that due to prevailing societal expectations, she kept the pregnancy hidden from the public, confiding only in close family and friends. While she never saw early motherhood as shameful, she admitted the pressure from societal norms made the experience difficult.

Nigerian actress and content creator Wofai Fada has celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Taiwo Cole.

The couple, who tied the knot on May 4, 2024, and welcomed a daughter later that year, marked the occasion with a romantic video shared by Wofai.

In the post, she expressed that her love for Taiwo still feels as fresh and strong as ever, even after a year of marriage.