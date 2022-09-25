Mr. Ikoyi aka ‘Big Shegzz’ has been evicted from the Big Brother House #BBNaijaS7

Big Brother Housemate Sheggz has just been evicted from the Level up Big Brother House.

His eviction came shortly after fellow housemate Groovy was evicted from the house.

The live audience went wild with applause when host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu called out his name as the second housemate to be evicted from the show.

Many viewers have been put off by many things Sheggz did in the house with his relationship with fellow housemate Bella being on top of the list. Their relationship was termed toxic with the toxicity mostly emanating from Sheggz side.

Here are the reactions on Twitter to Sheggz eviction.

