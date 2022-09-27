Why I moved on from Beauty so quickly – Groovy #BBNaija

Groovy, an evicted Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, has spoken out about his relationship with Beauty and why he moved on to another female housemate, Phyna, following her disqualification.

Groovy became intimate with Phyna at a Saturday night party just six days after Beauty was kicked off the show for violating the show’s rules.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked him how he could get over Beauty so quickly during their post-eviction interview.

In response, the reality TV personality stated that he had planned to wait at least one week but thought they didn’t have anything definite going on before her disqualification.

Beauty also disrespected him, which is why he moved away from her, according to the reality TV star.

He said, “I’m not going to lie, in my mind I said I’m not gonna have anything to do with anybody for at least one week, I want to be concentrated because of the resentment I had towards Beauty I didn’t really feel there’s anything to hold back to.

“So I was like if I’m in a position where I see someone that I might like, oh I’m not going to do oh because of her, because she march me for ground.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 26, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 9 Live Eviction Show, Exit of all the boyfriends, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand ...

YNaija September 25, 2022

Mr. Ikoyi aka ‘Big Shegzz’ has been evicted from the Big Brother House #BBNaijaS7

Big Brother Housemate Sheggz has just been evicted from the Level up Big Brother House. His eviction came shortly after ...

YNaija September 19, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 8 Live Eviction Show, Exiting of Level 3 Housemates, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand ...

YNaija September 16, 2022

‘You Treat Me Like I’m Not Your Baby’, Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s carefree behavior

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Phyna has said that her love interest, Groovy, does not love her back. Thursday ...

YNaija September 15, 2022

Google’s List of Most Popular Level-up Housemates #BBNaijaS7

Now in its seventh season, Big Brother Naija’s reality show BBNaija: Level Up, which premiered on July 23 and 24, ...

YNaija September 13, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Ikoyi up for eviction in Penultimate Nominations of the Season #BBNaijaS7

As the Big Brother Level Up Season comes to a close, everything is coming down to the last few days. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail