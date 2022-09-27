Why I moved on from Beauty so quickly – Groovy #BBNaija

Groovy, an evicted Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, has spoken out about his relationship with Beauty and why he moved on to another female housemate, Phyna, following her disqualification.

Groovy became intimate with Phyna at a Saturday night party just six days after Beauty was kicked off the show for violating the show’s rules.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked him how he could get over Beauty so quickly during their post-eviction interview.

In response, the reality TV personality stated that he had planned to wait at least one week but thought they didn’t have anything definite going on before her disqualification.

Beauty also disrespected him, which is why he moved away from her, according to the reality TV star.

He said, “I’m not going to lie, in my mind I said I’m not gonna have anything to do with anybody for at least one week, I want to be concentrated because of the resentment I had towards Beauty I didn’t really feel there’s anything to hold back to.

“So I was like if I’m in a position where I see someone that I might like, oh I’m not going to do oh because of her, because she march me for ground.”