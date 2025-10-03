theme-sticky-logo-alt
10 Days to Win Big: TECNO Back to School Promo Ends October 10

by YNaija
Another school season is here, and TECNO is making sure students start it off not just ready, but fully loaded. The TECNO Back to School Promo has been buzzing all season, and now we’re down to the last lap just 10 days left before it wraps up on October 10, 2025. If you’ve been waiting for the right time... Read More
Another school season is here, and TECNO is making sure students start it off not just ready, but fully loaded. The TECNO Back to School Promo has been buzzing all season, and now we’re down to the last lap just 10 days left before it wraps up on October 10, 2025.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your device, this is it! Every TECNO smartphone you buy during the promo comes with extra gifts that make school and life a lot easier. We’re talking about:

Power banks because your phone dying during an all-night study session is never fun.
Selfie light sets, which are perfect for online classes, study videos, or creating TikTok content that actually pops.
A rotatable phone stands no more balancing your phone on textbooks while trying to take notes.
Vacuum cups to help you stay refreshed and focused through lectures, labs, or long commutes. 

And that’s just the start. Every week, TECNO has been spicing things up with raffle draws. Students and families have already walked away with Laptops, Spark40 devices, and other essential home appliances.

But the grand finale is where it gets even more exciting. At the end of the promo, 10 lucky students will win Spark 40 smartphones, refrigerators, and deep freezers. Just imagine heading back to class with a brand-new TECNO Spark 40 smartphone, studying smarter with a laptop, and surprising your family with a brand-new appliance at home. That’s next-level winning.

Time is running out. So, hurry now, with only 10 days left, every visit to a TECNO Exclusive Store or every online purchase could bring you closer to walking away with something huge.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Go now, shop smart, and step into the new school season ready to learn, create, and win with TECNO. Because going back to school isn’t just about books, it’s about living better and making every opportunity count. 

Sponsored
