TECNO Shines at the 2025 Marketing Edge Awards, Clinches Two Prestigious Honors

Global innovative technology brand TECNO has once again affirmed its leadership and excellence in the mobile technology space by winning two highly coveted awards at the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards, held on September 26, 2025.

The brand was honored with the titles of

• Outstanding New Product Launch of the Year for the revolutionary TECNO CAMON 40 Series, and

• Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand of the Decade—a testament to TECNO’s dominance, resilience, and unmatched innovation in the industry over the last ten years.

The award for Outstanding New Product Launch of the Yearunderscores TECNO’s ability to consistently set new standards in the smartphone market. The CAMON 40 Series has been lauded for its groundbreaking camera technology, sleek design, and seamless user experience, redefining the way users capture and share their world. The launch captivated audiences across markets, generating massive engagement, rave reviews, and widespread adoption.

Winning the Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand of the Decadesolidifies TECNO’s status as one of the most influential and trusted brands shaping the mobile ecosystem in emerging markets and beyond. Over the last decade, TECNO has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge devices that combine advanced technology with affordability, meeting the needs of millions of users across Africa, Asia, and other global markets.

Speaking on the double win, TECNO’s Marketing Manager,Olumide Yomi-Omolayo expressed gratitude:

“These awards are not just trophies; they are symbols of the trust our customers place in us, the passion of our team, and our relentless pursuit of excellence. At TECNO, we believe innovation should be inclusive, and these recognitions fuel our drive to Stop At Nothing and keep delivering devices that inspire, empower, and connect.”

As TECNO celebrates these achievements, the brand reaffirms its commitment to breaking boundaries in mobile technology. From pioneering camera-centric smartphones to pushing the limits of AI, design, and user experience, TECNO is dedicated to shaping the future of mobile innovation—for the next decade and beyond.

The 2025 Marketing Edge Awards have once again spotlighted TECNO as a brand that not only understands its market but continues to set the pace for others to follow. For more information about TECNO, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X!